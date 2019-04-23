Snoop Dogg Hilariously Narrates Makeup Tutorial

April 23, 2019 - 7:31 pm by Jessica McKinney

"This is like a painting by Picasso."

Snoop Dogg is dipping his toes into the beauty industry. The rapper teamed up with YouTube star and Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artistry Ambassador Nikkie de Jager to narrate her glam tutorial.

Snoop hilariously narrates Nikki as she squirts out her makeup primer and blends it on her face. "Put a little bit of that cream on that bris-nush," Snoop says. "And rub it in there. That’s not foundation. That’s like, I guess it’s the roots. I guess you would call it roots because now she’s about to lay down the foundation."

Snoop also offered advice on applying the perfect amount of face cream. "You see how she’s applying it? She’s not putting too much pressure on there," he added. "She’s putting just enough because she knows that it’s going to even out."

He continued: "This is like a painting by Picasso. The way you’re moving that brush, I like that."

The video is reminiscent of Snoop's Planet Earth segment where he added commentary of animals in their natural habitat. This is equally funny. Watch the video above.

