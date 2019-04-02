Solange Is Front And Center In "Way To The Show" Video

"Way To The Show" is the third visual from Solange's 'When I Get Home' album.

At the top of March, Solange debuted her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, to fanfare. The soundscape placed her Houston heritage at the forefront of each track while infusing core elements of jazz, funk, and R&B within her contemplative lyrics.

To further promote the project, the "Cranes In The Sky" artist released its third visual, putting imagery to the song "Way To The Show." Packed with slow-moving choreography and identical wardrobe, Solange is backed by a group of dancers as they elegantly sway to the melody.

To zone in on her Houstonian upbringing, the award-winning singer noted in an interview with i-D that she recorded the majority of the album at the city's Project Row Houses and described how the tracks took sonic shape.

"What I love so much about recording this record was most of the songs are one-takes. We’d start from the top with me singing a melody and building out chords, just me and click track and then my boy John Key on the drums or keys and John Kirby on the synths," she said. "I would then go find the best three minutes of the fifteen. I actually tried to recreate some of my vocals, but the energy wasn’t the same and I had to surrender to that. This album isn’t about vocal performance or just words out loud. I tried to create everything I had to say with sonics and frequency. This is really about the way that I feel. Feelings.”

Indulge in the video's meditative vibes above.