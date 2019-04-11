Soulja Boy Says He's Selling His Guest Verses For $10,000

His CashApp link is conveniently accessible to his Instagram Stories post about the verses.

Is this another example for trolling at its finest? It could very well be, as we know Soulja Boy is no stranger to trolling the industry and fans alike.

Recently, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” MC posted to his Instagram that he’ll be selling his guest verses for a fee of $10,000. He’ll also be selling beats and an Instagram handle that comes complete with 50,000 followers.

“In the studio recording toady get a feature for $10,000 for me,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “$2,500 for a Soulja Boy beat, $,1,000 for a @Lil100.SODMG.” The “swipe up” feature on his Stories links viewers to his Cash App page. He urges his followers to send “serious inquiries only” in his DMs.

Earlier this year, Young Draco called himself the “hottest rapper in the game.” This lofty claim came just a few days after his highly-meme’d appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, where he called out big names in the industry such as Tyga and Drake.

"This not no marketing, bro,” he said regarding the question of whether his comments and behavior are authentic or for publicity. “I kept it real. I told people I had the biggest comeback of 2018, and n***as wanna talk about Tyga."

Take a look at his post below.