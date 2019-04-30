Soulja Boy Sentenced To 240 Days In Jail For Probation Violation

Soulja Boy is heading to jail. The rapper was recently sentenced to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service for violating the terms of his probation, TMZ reports.

Soulja reportedly appeared in court on Tuesday (April 30) to receive his sentencing. The judge originally considered handing down a tougher sentence of two years behind bars but decided to give him some leniency.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy was taken into custody earlier this month after he reportedly failed to complete his court-ordered community service. A judge also claimed that he conspired to falsify evidence that said he completed the mandated service hours.

The community service stemmed from a previous incident in Feb. 2019. At the time, authorities raided Soulja's Agoura Hills home over allegations that he was holding his ex-girlfriend captive in his garage. Upon entry, police found gun ammunition. Soulja has been on probation since 2014, so the possession of ammo is a big "no-no" in the eyes of the court.

Soulja Boy has been sitting in jail since April 11. During his recent court hearing, Soulja's attorney said the last 20 days triggered an "awakening" in the rapper, but it looks like he will have to do a little more soul-searching. Soulja boy's sentence begins immediately.