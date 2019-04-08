school-bus
Derek Davis

South Carolina Mother Of Girl Who Died After A School Fight Speaks Out

April 8, 2019 - 4:05 pm by Shenequa Golding

"My frustration is really towards the school system because I sent my child to school feeling like she can be protected while she's not in my care anymore."

The mother of a 10-year-old South Carolina girl who died after a school fight appeared on Good Morning America Monday (April 8) and said she blames the school for not properly protecting her child, despite having voiced her concern over her daughter's safety.

"My frustration is really towards the school system because I sent my child to school feeling like she can be protected while she's not in my care anymore," Ashley Wright said.

Wright said she spoke with officials at Forest Hills Elementary School about her daughter being bullied, but when Raniya came home she said her teachers did nothing.

"I notified the school and I also spoke with her teacher at the time about this same person," Wright told the morning show. "She would just always come home saying this one girl picking on her."

Wright said her fourth-grade-daughter would often ask her grandmother who helped get her dressed for school if she could stay home.

School officials have reportedly released minimal details surrounding her daughter's death. However, Raniya's friend informed Wright "the bully had been bothering Niya all day, wanting to fight her."

"They were in the class," Wright said. "The girl came up behind her and was hitting her all in the head. How long, I don't know. She pushed her or rammed her head or something into the bookshelf."

The nurse called Wright around noon and said Raniya had "been in an accident, a fight" but was doing okay. The nurse said Raniya was doing fine at first but complained of dizziness. When her conditioned worsened, Wright didn't get a phone call. Raniya was later airlifted to a local hospital where her mother was by her side before she died.

Raniya didn't have any prior health issues.

"I had to sleep by my baby the night before she passed, and that was the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life," she said. "It's just hard."

Devonte Hart
AP Images

Devonte Hart Declared Dead In Murder-Suicide Committed By Adoptive Parents

A year after Devonte Hart and his siblings were killed by their adoptive parents, the teenager has been declared dead, though his body was never recovered.

The 15-year-old adopted child of Sarah and Jennifer Hart, who made national news after he was photographed tearfully hugging a police officer during a 2014 protest over the failed indictment of the cop who killed Mike Brown, died in a fatal car crash that was ruled a murder-suicide by a coroner’s jury Thursday (April 4), reports the Associated Press.

Following testimony from authorities and a forensic pathologist who conducted autopsies on the deceased, jurors determined that Sarah and Jennifer killed themselves and their six adopted children, who ranged from ages 12 to 19.

At the time of her death, Jennifer Hart’s blood alcohol level was found to be .102%, far above California’s legal limit. She was the only one wearing a seatbelt when she drove the family SUV off of a Northern California cliff on March 26, 2018. The vehicle was later found partially submerged in the ocean following a 100-foot drop.

Sarah Hart, who was in the passenger seat, had high amounts of Benadryl in her system. The children were also found to have the sedative in their systems. During the drive to California, Sarah Hart searched suicide, potential ways to overdose on the allergy medication and whether or not drowning would be painful, authorities said.

The couple and the children died of broken necks, forensic pathologist, Greg Pizarro, testified Wednesday (April 3) sharing the grizzly details of the murder-suicide. Sarah Hart was identified by her driver’s license, but Pizarro was unable to positively identify Jennifer Hart “due to her fall.” She was later identified by authorities.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney concluded that the pair simply “succumbed to a lot of pressure,” likely due to a looming child services investigation into claims of child neglect.  Barney said that the two had “a lot of stuff going on in their lives, to the point where they made this conscious decision to end their lives this way and take their children’s lives.”

A neighbor filed a complaint alleging that the Harts were starving the children as punishment, but when a social worker came to the family home in Woodland, Wash., no one answered the door. The Harts killed themselves and the children three days after the visit. The couple were also the focus of a 2013 child welfare investigation that was later closed.

The bodies of Markis, 19, Jeremiah and Abigail, both 14, were found near the vehicle. The remains of Ciara Hart, 12, were pulled from the Pacific Ocean weeks later. Her body was too badly decomposed to determine the cause of death, but Pizarro believes she likely died in a similar manner to “all the other children.” A human foot found on a beach by a hiker’s dog was later determined to be that of 16-year-old Hannah Hart.

russell-bucklew-jail-house-photo russell-bucklew-jail-house-photo
Missouri Department of Corrections via AP

The Supreme Court Rules A Painless Execution Is Not Guaranteed By The Constitution

The Supreme Court ruled Monday (April 1) that a painless execution was not guaranteed under the United States Constitution, which means Missouri death row inmate Russell Bucklew's potential suffocation due to a severe condition as a result of the lethal injection, is legal.

According to the Los Angeles Times a 5-4 vote rejected Bucklew's claim that to receive the lethal injection would be a form of cruel and unusual punishment, and that the state would have to find another way to execute him.

The case split the judges down the middle.

The court's conservatives said that after 18 years on death row, Bucklew's allegation was a last ditch hail marry to halt the execution for more years. Bucklew reportedly waited a little less than two weeks before his execution to file a suit.

“The people of Missouri, the surviving victims of Mr. Bucklew’s crimes and others like them deserve better,” Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote in Bucklew vs. Precythe. “Under our Constitution, the question of capital punishment belongs to the people and their representatives, not the courts, to resolve.”

However, Justice Sonia Sotomayor challenged that a painful execution may set a dangerous precedent.

“There are higher values than ensuring executions run on time,” she wrote in one of two dissents filed by liberals. “If a death sentence or the manner in which it is carried out violates the Constitution, that stain can never come out.”

In 1996, after Bucklew's girlfriend tried to end their relationship he went on a violent rampage. When she escaped to a neighbor's house he shot and killed the neighbor and then beat the woman with a gun and raped her. Reportedly, after a shootout with the police, he escaped from jail and only to beat his girlfriend's mother with a hammer.

rahm-emanuel-standing-in-front-of-america
Scott Olson

Chicago Mayor Says Jussie Smollett "Abused The City Of Chicago"

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is bewildered that all 16 felony counts against Jussie Smollett were dropped Tuesday.  (March 26)

Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson reportedly learned of the bombshell news with the rest of the world and offered stern commentary about the case that left the country guessing after each new development.

The mayor took his frustration to Good Morning America Wednesday (March 27) and doubled down on his belief that the former Empire actor is guilty.

"He abused the City of Chicago. He actually committed a crime here and remember, the grand jury indicted him after only seeing a portion of the evidence," the mayor said. "He said he wanted to get his name cleared and that's what I want for him.

Emanuel insists dropping the charges only further confuses Chicago and all those who have been following the story.

"Let's get to the bottom of this. He violated everything and every principle in a city that not only embraced him as an actor but more importantly the values of being whoever you are, whoever you love, whatever your background you have a home here. He took that, turned it around and tried to self promote himself."

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: @ChicagosMayor on the Jussie Smollett bombshell, “they better get their stories straight.” https://t.co/BHjpbroTWb pic.twitter.com/RSiXF0TZ3H

— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 27, 2019

In January, Smollett alleged to have been attacked by two men who used racial and homophobic slurs as he exited a Subway fast-food restaurant at 2 AM. Smollet said the men beat and kicked him, attempted to tie a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him. Immediately, many in Hollywood took to social media to offer support, but as the story went on suspicion arose.

While the charges against the openly-gay entertainer have been dropped, Fox News is reporting lawsuits as well as a federal investigation may be next.

