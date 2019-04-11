Woman Kicked Off Spirit Airlines Flight For Twerking, Mooning Passengers

All because she was asked to turn off her phone.

A woman who was a passenger on Spirit Airlines was kicked off the plane for her raucous behavior, which involved cursing, twerking, and showing her behind to others.

Per the New York Daily News, back in March, the woman was on a flight leaving for Newark, N.J. from Orlando, Fla. She became irate after a flight attendant asked her to turn off her cell phone.

“Record all you f**king want!” the woman– who appeared intoxicated– said in the video, which was uploaded to the YouTube channel, ViralHog.

“Yeah come fight me then b**ch!” she yelled after someone cheered that she loved how the young woman was ‘proud to be trashy.’ “Do something!… Do something! Oh nothing, cause you’re a p***y a** h**!”

While many cheered after she was thrown off the flight, there were some people who egged on her “trashy” behavior with cheers of their own.

This wouldn't be the first time something bizarre reportedly happened on Spirit Airlines. In 2018, a woman claimed that staff forced her to flush her pet hamster down the toilet, after conflicting information regarding whether she could bring the pet on the flight.

Spirit Airlines has not commented on the current incident.