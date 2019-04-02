Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder Case Captured By Police

Eric Holder has been captured in Belflower, Calif., authorities tell CBS Los Angeles.

CBS Los Angeles reports Eric Holder has been captured in Belflower, California after he was named a suspect in the shooting death of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.

TMZ reports authorities captured a man who appears to be Holder around 12:53 PM PT on the 9000 block of Artesia Blvd. A woman by the name of Kay Netta shared on Instagram that a man by the name of Eric Holder checked into the Los Angeles Community Hospital at Bellflower–the psychiatric hospital where she works. Police arrived shortly after to arrest him.

#BREAKING: The suspect in the shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle has been captured in Bellflower, authorities say. pic.twitter.com/5P9ItJM3kH — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 2, 2019

I don’t know how true this is but I think they got Eric holder bitch ass in custody! pic.twitter.com/leWngydNZb — Millionaire Murda💰 (@Murdaiish1) April 2, 2019

Prior to Holder's capture, Police Chief Michel Moore made a public plea for the 29-year-old to turn himself in. On Tuesday (April 2), Moore says surveillance footage revealed Holder speaking to Nipsey in front of his Marathon clothing store on Sunday (March 31). Two other gentlemen were also engaged in the conversation. After leaving, Moore claims Holder returned with a firearm and "purposely and repeatedly fired, striking and killing Nipsey Hussle.”Moore added that the shooting wasn't gang-related and appeared to be personal.

After the shooting, Holder fled with a woman who was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz. TMZ spoke to the woman just minutes before Holder's capture was made public. The woman, who has remained unidentified, claimed she not aware of Holder's plans to kill the rapper.

During the press conference, L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff read the email Nipsey and the team at Roc Nation sent to him in February about setting up a meeting to discuss programs on ending gang violence. The meeting was then confirmed for April 1, a day after his untimely death.

"Our goal is to work with the department to help improve communication, relationships and work toward changing the culture and dialogue between LAPD and the inner city," Soboroff read. "We want to hear about your new program and your goals for the department, as well as how we can help stop gang violence."

Story developing...