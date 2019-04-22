T.I. Bails 23 Nonviolent Offenders Out Of Jail For Easter

T.I. and the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church worked together to bail out seven women and 16 men.

T.I. did a remarkable thing this Easter (April 21). In the true spirit of the holiday, T.I. bailed 23 nonviolent offenders out of the DeKalb County Jail in Georgia.

T.I., Love & Hip Hop's Scrapp Deleon, and the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga reportedly worked together to bail out seven women and 16 men who were locked up for first-time or nonviolent offenses. The deed was done as part of the church's "Bail Out" program.

"It's almost like finally meeting the good Samaritan – somebody who you don't know that you didn't see coming," senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said good deed. "They're appreciative to be able to press the refresh button."

The philanthropic work doesn't stop after the men and women are released, however. The "Bail Out" program also connects the newly-released citizens with a certified mentor for weekly check-ins. A portion of the donations received by the program will be used to establish college funds for former inmates with children.

According to Fox 5, New Birth Missionary launched the "Bail Out" program on Lent (Mar. 6). They pledged to raise $40,000 in order to bail inmates out of jail just in time for Easter Sunday. As soon as T.I. got involved, donations reportedly skyrocketed to $120,000.

We should take note of their courageous efforts.