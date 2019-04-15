T.I. Slams Laura Ingraham For Mocking Nipsey Hussle's Memorial

"This is disgusting. You both are vile, despicable poor excuses for people."

T.I. had some choice words for Fox News' Laura Ingraham after footage showed her mocking Nipsey Hussle's memorial.

On Friday's episode of The Ingraham Angle, the 55-year-old host was seen smiling when reporting the details of the memorial service. Ingraham also spoke on YG's "F*ck Donald Trump" song, which featured Hussle.

“Yesterday in L.A., thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” Ingraham said while smiling. “Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ – F Donald Trump.”

Raymon Arroyo continued in the vein by adding a quip of his own. "Very catchy," he said. T.I. got wind of Ingraham's comments and blasted the Fox News host for her insensitivity.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwQu2NRhlha/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me, especially from Fox News," T.I.P captioned. "But rest assured that sooner than later you’ll BOTH see. We all get our turn to live through our own personal tragedy and watch how many people dance in the streets, laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN."

On March 31, Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, left his Los Angeles home sans security to gift a friend with items from his Marathon Clothing store who reportedly was released from prison after serving 20 years.

As a crowd formed, 29-year-old Eric Holder reportedly approached Hussle and was rebuffed by the rapper. Shortly after, Holder returned and shot the 33-year-old rapper several times killing him. In the wake of Hussle's death, fans showed an outpouring of love and support.

Ingraham's comments also merited a "Donkey of The Day" from Power 105.1's Charlamagne Tha God.