T.I. Slams Laura Ingraham For Mocking Nipsey Hussle's Memorial

April 15, 2019 - 1:18 pm by Shenequa Golding

"This is disgusting. You both are vile, despicable poor excuses for people." 

T.I. had some choice words for Fox News' Laura Ingraham after footage showed her mocking Nipsey Hussle's memorial.

On Friday's episode of The Ingraham Angle, the 55-year-old host was seen smiling when reporting the details of the memorial service. Ingraham also spoke on YG's "F*ck Donald Trump" song, which featured Hussle.

“Yesterday in L.A., thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” Ingraham said while smiling. “Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ – F Donald Trump.”

Raymon Arroyo continued in the vein by adding a quip of his own. "Very catchy," he said. T.I. got wind of Ingraham's comments and blasted the Fox News host for her insensitivity.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwQu2NRhlha/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me, especially from Fox News," T.I.P captioned. "But rest assured that sooner than later you’ll BOTH see. We all get our turn to live through our own personal tragedy and watch how many people dance in the streets, laugh and crack distasteful inappropriate jokes when it’s YOUR TURN."

On March 31, Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, left his Los Angeles home sans security to gift a friend with items from his Marathon Clothing store who reportedly was released from prison after serving 20 years.

As a crowd formed, 29-year-old Eric Holder reportedly approached Hussle and was rebuffed by the rapper. Shortly after, Holder returned and shot the 33-year-old rapper several times killing him. In the wake of Hussle's death, fans showed an outpouring of love and support.

Ingraham's comments also merited a "Donkey of The Day" from Power 105.1's Charlamagne Tha God.

The Kids Are All Right: Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Left His Kids Financially Set

flint michigan
FLINT, MI - FEBRUARY 7: The Flint River with downtown behind is shown on February 7, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. Months ago the city told citizens they could use tap water if they boiled it first, but now say it must be filtered to remove lead. (Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Flint Receives Remaining $77.7 Million Of Federal Funds To Improve Water Infrastructure

As the city of Flint, Mich. marks the five-year anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis, the city is set to receive $77.7 million in federal funding.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced the funding Monday (April 15),  as part of a $140 million loan to be allocated to Flint, East Lansing and Monroe County.  The funds for Flint are the remaining portion of a $120 million loan granted to the city in 2017, Mlive reports.

“While we are grateful for this funding it’s important to understand it's not new funding,” said Flint’s Director of Public Works Rob Bincsik. “The federal government awarded this funding and is utilizing the MDEQ’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund as the mechanism to disperse it to the City of Flint.”

Flint won’t have to pay back the funding as the loan is being offered at a “zero percent interest rate with 100-percent principal loan forgiveness.” The funds, which are aimed at improving infrastructure needs and ensuring long-term water quality,” will cover “the completion of a secondary water source pipeline,” in addition to improvements of reservoir and pump stations, construction of a chemical feed building, and replacement of water mains and meters.

East Lansing will receive a $51.7 million loan that includes $2.1 million in “principal forgiveness funds” for collection system improvements, a new pump station, and upgrades to the Water Resource Recovery Facility. Monroe County will get $10.2 million to upgrade and repair the Bedford Township Wastewater Treatment Plant. The funds will also support rehabbing lineal sewer pipes.

brandon-lecroy-mugshot- brandon-lecroy-mugshot-
Spartanburg County Detention Center via AP

Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Hiring Someone To Lynch His Black Neighbor

A white South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years inside a federal prison for hiring someone to lynch his black neighbor and place a burning cross on the lawn.

According to the New York Times, Brandon Cory Lecroy, 26 (pictured above) was arrested last year after the FBI received a tip about his plans. Lecroy reportedly contacted an unidentified white supremacist organization to assist with the murder-for-hire but instead was approached by an undercover FBI agent posing as a hitman.

The agent reportedly told Lecroy over the phone "$500 and he's a ghost." According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lecroy made a down payment of $100 and was then taken into custody.

The South Carolina United States attorney's office said Lecroy received the maximum sentence on Friday (April 12) after pleading guilty, as well as three years supervision.

In March 2018, Lecroy went as far as texting an image of the intended targets to the FBI agent and offering the best possible times for the murder. His motive for the murder was to control his neighbor's property. Lecroy also suggested the agent use an  “a ghost gun,”  or an untraceable 9mm.

The names of the intended victim or the FBI agent have not been released.

lori-lightfoot-celebrates-chicago-mayor-race-win
Nam Y. Huh

Chicago's Mayor Elect Doesn't Think Jussie Smollett's Case Is A Priority

Chicago Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot will formally be sworn into office on May 20 and some are wondering if Jussie Smollett's case has made its way onto her agenda. Lightfoot says she has bigger issues to deal with.

In a statement to ABC 7 Chicago, 56-year-old Lightfoot said Smollett's case "doesn’t rank as a matter of any importance to me."

"I'm not going to comment on any pending litigation. Obviously, this was a decision that was made by the current mayor, Rahm Emanuel," Lightfoot said. "We've got a lot of things on our plate, a lot of pressing issues that are truly affecting people's lives. This doesn't rank as a matter of any importance to me."

The facts surrounding Smollett's alleged racial and homophobic attack took many twists and turns, chief among them being the dismissal of all 16 of his felony charges. Lightfoot's comment about Smollett comes after the county inspector general has been asked to review Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's handling of the criminal case.

In a statement last week, Foxx offered her "full cooperation."

News of Foxx's investigation just after the City of Chicago sued the actor for failing to pay $130,000 the city reportedly spent investigating a false hate crime.

"This action is brought by the City to recover civil penalties, statutory treble damages, and attorney's fees and costs arising from Defendants false statements to the City," the lawsuit alleges.

