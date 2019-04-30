Taraji P. Henson Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Taraji P. Henson On John Singleton: "You Touched And Changed So Many Lives"

April 30, 2019 - 9:37 am by J'na Jefferson

Mny are remembering the life of famed director John Singleton, who passed away from complications of a stroke on April 29. His family sent out a statement detailing their decision to take the Oscar-Nominated actor off of life support earlier on Monday.

"This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors,” his family said. “We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Taraji P. Henson, who went to visit the ailing director in the hospital over the weekend, wrote a heartfelt ‘thank you’ post on Instagram. The Oscar-nominated actress was the leading lady in Singleton’s 2001 film Baby Boy, which also starred Tyrese. This was the first major film for both Henson and Gibson.

“YOU saw in me what I did not see in myself!!! YOU taught me about the power of my eyes!!! MY GOD MY GOD!!!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Singleton years ago. “I will FOREVER miss you my dear sweet John Singleton. I can NOT believe it. GOD BLESS YOUR MOTHER AND BABIES AND FAMILY!!! PRAYING FOR ALL OF US!!! You touched and changed so many lives!!!!”

Gibson also paid tribute to Singleton on his Instagram, writing that he was his “hero” and is a man who changed his life forever. He commented on Henson's photo, writing that "a real one raised us in this game."

'Boyz N The Hood' Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Dead At 76

Barack Obama Speaks In Berlin
Barack Obama Shares Condolences After John Singleton's Death

The nation is still in shock after John Singleton passed away on Monday (April 29). Former President Barack Obama was one of many fans and celebrities to offer his condolences on social media and remember Singleton's tremendous legacy and contributions to film.

"Condolences to the family of John Singleton," Obama wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 30). "His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored."

As previously reported, John Singleton passed away at the age of 51, after suffering a massive stroke on April 17. He was reportedly on life support before his family made the tough decision to remove the emergency treatment.

Obama's thoughts join an outpour of love from other stars such as Taraji P Henson and Tyrese, both of whom worked with Singleton on 2001's Baby Boy.

Read Obama's full statement in the message below.

Condolences to the family of John Singleton. His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 30, 2019

Lena Waithe, D. Wade, And More Donated To Cover Nigel Shelby's Funeral

A number of celebrities stepped up to help the family of Nigel Shelby, the 15-year-old who died by suicide after anti-gay bullying. Lena Waithe, Dwyane Wade, and more reportedly donated money to cover Shelby's funeral, TMZ reports.

The effort was reportedly spearheaded by Lena Waithe and Pinky Cole, the owner of Atlanta's popular restaurant, Slutty Vegan.  Together they enlisted their celebrity friends, including Ludacris and Janelle Monae, D. Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

It is unclear how much money was raised, but TMZ reports that it was enough to cover the expenses of the funeral service, tombstones, and a separate amount to help Nigel's mother, Camika.

As previously reported, Nigel Shelby died by suicide earlier this month. Nigel's mother, Camika, said Nigel suffered from depression and struggled with his identity. He was also the victim of bullying at school because of his sexual orientation.

Nigel's memorial was held over the weekend at Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He was laid to rest in a rainbow-colored casket.

Soulja Boy Sentenced To 240 Days In Jail For Probation Violation

Soulja Boy is heading to jail. The rapper was recently sentenced to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service for violating the terms of his probation, TMZ reports.

Soulja reportedly appeared in court on Tuesday (April 30) to receive his sentencing. The judge originally considered handing down a tougher sentence of two years behind bars but decided to give him some leniency.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy was taken into custody earlier this month after he reportedly failed to complete his court-ordered community service. A judge also claimed that he conspired to falsify evidence that said he completed the mandated service hours.

The community service stemmed from a previous incident in Feb. 2019. At the time, authorities raided Soulja's Agoura Hills home over allegations that he was holding his ex-girlfriend captive in his garage. Upon entry, police found gun ammunition. Soulja has been on probation since 2014, so the possession of ammo is a big "no-no" in the eyes of the court.

Soulja Boy has been sitting in jail since April 11. During his recent court hearing, Soulja's attorney said the last 20 days triggered an "awakening" in the rapper, but it looks like he will have to do a little more soul-searching. Soulja boy's sentence begins immediately.

