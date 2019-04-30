Taraji P. Henson On John Singleton: "You Touched And Changed So Many Lives"

Mny are remembering the life of famed director John Singleton, who passed away from complications of a stroke on April 29. His family sent out a statement detailing their decision to take the Oscar-Nominated actor off of life support earlier on Monday.

"This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors,” his family said. “We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Taraji P. Henson, who went to visit the ailing director in the hospital over the weekend, wrote a heartfelt ‘thank you’ post on Instagram. The Oscar-nominated actress was the leading lady in Singleton’s 2001 film Baby Boy, which also starred Tyrese. This was the first major film for both Henson and Gibson.

“YOU saw in me what I did not see in myself!!! YOU taught me about the power of my eyes!!! MY GOD MY GOD!!!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her and Singleton years ago. “I will FOREVER miss you my dear sweet John Singleton. I can NOT believe it. GOD BLESS YOUR MOTHER AND BABIES AND FAMILY!!! PRAYING FOR ALL OF US!!! You touched and changed so many lives!!!!”

Gibson also paid tribute to Singleton on his Instagram, writing that he was his “hero” and is a man who changed his life forever. He commented on Henson's photo, writing that "a real one raised us in this game."