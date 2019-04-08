Kodak Black received many digital eye rolls and deep sighs over the weekend due to abhorrent comments made about Lauren London, prompting Power 105.1's Charlamagne Tha God to crown the Florida rapper "Donkey of The Day."

At the onset of his eight-minute diatribe, the Shook One author admitted his bewilderment as to what angers most people and the inconsistency in the outrage toward Black's troll behavior.

"I'm confused at what pisses people off nowadays because I've watched Kodak Black disrespect dark-skinned women, Young MA, so the outrage over these comments he made about Lauren London seemed a little odd to me. I understand the circumstances because of the murder of the late great Nipsey Hussle...but I just want people to be consistent in what we tolerate in our culture because we never are. There is never a set standard."

On Saturday, (April 6) Kodak Black took to Instagram Live stating he'd wait a year before trying to date Lauren London, which merited backlash and caused T.I. and The Game to respond. Charlamagne insisted the predatory comments were on brand for men like him. However, he noted Black has consistently disrespected women, but the culture is inconsistent in its defense of women.

"Kodak Black is always saying disrespectful stuff in regards to women, just like a majority of the culture is always saying disrespectful stuff to women. Now, if we are at the point where we aren't tolerating this from anyone anymore, great! I'm all for that, but this isn't about what's right it's about what's popular and there's not a more popular topic in hip hop and in the world right now then Nipsey Hussle," Charlamagne said.

Playing a recording of Tip and The Game's response, Charlamagne noted the hypocrisy in both men coming to London's defense

"We can't act like we are mad at Kodak for disrespecting Lauren. You're mad at Kodak for disrespecting Nipsey, and I understand that but where is all this outrage when women are being disrespected, period?" Charlamagne questioned.

"The OGs have to know that the youth learn from them whether directly or indirectly. The Game checked Kodak but didn't earlier this year he put out snippets of a song smashing other people's wives? Don't you think it's hypocritical talking about getting with someone's wife when you made a whole song about it? Just because you don't like Kanye or Joe Budden doesn't mean its cool for Game to smash their wives. I just want us to be consistent when it comes to what we tolerate or don't tolerate."

Charlamagne ended his rant the way he does all Donkey of The Day spiels and gave Black the biggest hee-haw. Check out the whole video below.