Teairra Mari Previews Song About Not Giving 50 Cent $30K In Revenge Porn Case
"Oh you think you gettin' it, I ain't got it."
50 Cent has been trolling Teairra Mari for months after a judge ordered the singer pay Fif $30K in legal fees over her dismissed revenge porn case. While 50 has certainly gotten a kick out of throwing jabs at Teairra over social media, it looks like she is trying to join in on the fun. Teairra took to Instagram on Sunday (April 8) where she previewed a new song discussing the case.
Teairra's message on the song is pretty straightforward: she's not giving 50 Cent a dime because she just doesn't have it to give. The preview repeats the same line before cutting off. "Oh you think you gettin' it, I ain't got it," she sings. The artwork shows a PhotoShopped image of 50 squatting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a roll of bread in his hand.
As previously reported, a judge ruled in favor of 50, saying that he was not guilty of spreading pornographic images of her on social media. The singer originally accused 50 and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, of conspiring to intimidate, objectify, and degrade her online. The case was subsequently thrown out and the Love& Hip Hop: Hollywood star was ordered to fork over $30,618.
Since the judge's ruling, Fif has been poking fun of the situation on Instagram, posting a series of memes and asking for his money. Well, it looks like he may have to resort to another route of collecting his debt because it doesn't seem like Teairra will be coughing up a check any time soon.