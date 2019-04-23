50 Cent
Getty Images

After Teairra Mari's Arrest, 50 Cent Notes Additional Money Owed From Lost Revenge Porn Case

April 23, 2019 - 5:07 pm by VIBE Staff

After Teairra Mari's arrest, 50 Cent is watching from the sidelines with a straight face and his hand held out.

Teairra Mari has just stepped into deeper hot water and 50 Cent is watching it all from the sidelines with a straight face and his hand held out. Back in January, the singer and Love & Hip Hop star was unfortunately on the losing end of a case that sought to bring 50 Cent to justice for leaking a compromising photo of her.

The court ordered Mari to pay Fif $30,000 to cover a portion of his legal fees, but when she was served papers in the airport, she publicly refused to pay him a cent. (She even went on to preview a song about it.) At the time, the Power figurehead's response was straight to the point. “You cannot run from the law, you have been served," he wrote in a mocking Instagram post. "Better give me my money b**ch.”

To take matters a step further, Teairra Mari has now been arrested for not paying 50 Cent what he asked for, and has received an addition to the amount owed. "You best be coming up with my money," he wrote on Instagram, reacting to the news of her arrest. "I’m a need 75K now after they add all additional legal fees."

This isn't looking too good.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

T.I. Bails 23 Nonviolent Offenders Out Of Jail For Easter

From the Web

More on Vibe

charlamagne-the-god-beauty-con
Dave Kotinsk

Charlamagne Tha God Makes Kevin Hunter "Donkey Of The Day"

Charlamagne Tha God let the choppa fly Wednesday morning (April 16) when he crowned Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams' soon to be ex-husband and manager "Donkey of The Day."

The Power 105.1 host and Hunter were once comrades, but their friendship ended when Hunter allegedly grew irate Charlamagne played matchmaker with his longtime friend Wax and his then-mistress now the mother of his newborn daughter, Sharina Hudson.

"Think about that. Big grown-ass married negro from Brownsville, Brooklyn, supposed to be some thorough-ass hood dude upset because he thinks I'm trying to hook his side chick up with my homeboy. Does that not make him a Grade A sucker?" Charlamagne questioned.

The two-time bestselling author was once Williams' protege and in his nearly 13 minute-rant against Hunter, he expressed empathy for the talk-show host. "The reason why I've never had smoke for Wendy is that number one: I feel sorry for her. She was an abused woman on various levels," Charlamagne said.

Charlemagne spoke about the several attempts Hunter allegedly made to destroy his career, including promoting last year's narrative he supposedly raped a woman in South Carolin. The 2001 criminal sexual conduct charge was later dismissed after the radio host provided a DNA sample.

"There are only two people on this planet that I don't give a damn about, and Kevin Hunter is one of them."

Charlamagne was in rare petty form while delivering his stinging rant, and said his divorce after 21 years of marriage is the universe's response to his behavior.

"Kevin you so busy trying to curse others you end up cursing yourself. Did you really think you could go around treating people the way you treat them and not suffer any consequence from the universe all these years? The sad part is you treat everybody like doo-doo, but the one person you treat like doo-doo that you should never treat like doo-doo is your soon-to-be ex-wife.

"Bro, you are nothing without her."

After also crowning Hunter Doo-Doo Brown, Charlamagne predicted all that he dished out to Wendy would come back via Sharina Hudson.

"It's only a matter of time before Sharina leaves you. Don't think she's staying around. Whatever you get from Wendy, Sharina is going to get a bunch of that from child support. Oh, wait for it. It's coming. The same thing you did to Wendy, Sharina's going to do to you with another man. Guaranteed."

Watch Charla's "Donkey of The Day" below.

Continue Reading
Micheal-B-Jordan-B2K-Millennium -Tour
Actor Michael B. Jordan backstage at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan Would Like To Be Considered For B2K's Millennium Tour

Michael B. Jordan loves nostalgia. From the 90s and beyond, the actor has always shown love to those who helped create our favorite music memories. Now, Jordan is looking to throw his hat in the running for B2K's Millenium Tour.

The actor shared a hilarious video of himself, Terrance J and Ridiculousness' Steelo Brim jamming to Diddy's "I Need A Girl Remix" this week on Twitter with the caption, "Is there any more room on the Millennium Tour?" Fans of the 2000s hip-hip/R&B era are aware the jam was released in 2002 from Diddy's LP, We Invented The Remix.

https://twitter.com/michaelb4jordan/status/1116092812787953665

We're sure B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd and the rest of the family wouldn't mind having Killmonger on the road with them. Meanwhile, the guys have brought out several special guests on the Millennium Tour. So far, surprise performances have included Ashanti, Ja Rule, Bow Wow and B5.

Enjoy "I Need A Girl Part 2" below.

Continue Reading
jhene-aiko-nipsey-hussle-memorial-service
Screenshot from BET Livestream

Jhene Aiko Sings "Eternal Sunshine" At Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Service

Friends, family, and fans all gathered at the Staples Center Thursday (April 11) to tell stories, and offer warm anecdotes before saying their final goodbye to Nipsey Hussle. The memorial service billed as a celebration of life featured several musical performances including Jhene Aiko who sang a tender version of "Eternal Sunshine" from her Souled Out album.

The Los Angeles native dressed in black slacks, a black turtleneck and donned a tilted church hat as she took to the stage shortly after Lauren London and the couple's children greeted the audience. The song from her classic 2014 album Souled Out brought tears to many who watched the nearly three-hour service via live stream.

https://twitter.com/nicole_perez1/status/1116417574768656386

Jhene Aiko voice is soooo peaceful man it takes you to another world

— Lay (@gr8Tvibes) April 11, 2019

https://twitter.com/apryll_marie/status/1116415816885469185

On March 31st, the Grammy-nominated rapper was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. Reportedly, the 33-year-old left his home sans security to greet a friend just released from prison who served 20 years. The Victory Lap artist was planning to gift him with clothes.

Hussle's untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the hip-hop and sports community, prompting fellow artists and athletes to vocally express their sadness and condolences, chief among them being Barack Obama who wrote a letter to Hussle's family that was read during the service.

Following the memorial service, a procession will pass by his Marathon Clothing store and end at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills where Hussle, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, will be laid to rest.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

20h ago

Black Woman Awarded $100K Settlement Over 'Blue Lives Matter' Complaint

News

17h ago

Jay-Z's Foundation To Help Students Visit Historically Black Colleges And Universities

Features

14h ago

Then & Now: The O'Jays Highlight Their Rich Discography, Trump And New Album 'The Last Word'