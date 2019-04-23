After Teairra Mari's Arrest, 50 Cent Notes Additional Money Owed From Lost Revenge Porn Case
After Teairra Mari's arrest, 50 Cent is watching from the sidelines with a straight face and his hand held out.
Teairra Mari has just stepped into deeper hot water and 50 Cent is watching it all from the sidelines with a straight face and his hand held out. Back in January, the singer and Love & Hip Hop star was unfortunately on the losing end of a case that sought to bring 50 Cent to justice for leaking a compromising photo of her.
The court ordered Mari to pay Fif $30,000 to cover a portion of his legal fees, but when she was served papers in the airport, she publicly refused to pay him a cent. (She even went on to preview a song about it.) At the time, the Power figurehead's response was straight to the point. “You cannot run from the law, you have been served," he wrote in a mocking Instagram post. "Better give me my money b**ch.”
To take matters a step further, Teairra Mari has now been arrested for not paying 50 Cent what he asked for, and has received an addition to the amount owed. "You best be coming up with my money," he wrote on Instagram, reacting to the news of her arrest. "I’m a need 75K now after they add all additional legal fees."
This isn't looking too good.