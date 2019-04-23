Charlamagne Tha God let the choppa fly Wednesday morning (April 16) when he crowned Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams' soon to be ex-husband and manager "Donkey of The Day."

The Power 105.1 host and Hunter were once comrades, but their friendship ended when Hunter allegedly grew irate Charlamagne played matchmaker with his longtime friend Wax and his then-mistress now the mother of his newborn daughter, Sharina Hudson.

"Think about that. Big grown-ass married negro from Brownsville, Brooklyn, supposed to be some thorough-ass hood dude upset because he thinks I'm trying to hook his side chick up with my homeboy. Does that not make him a Grade A sucker?" Charlamagne questioned.

The two-time bestselling author was once Williams' protege and in his nearly 13 minute-rant against Hunter, he expressed empathy for the talk-show host. "The reason why I've never had smoke for Wendy is that number one: I feel sorry for her. She was an abused woman on various levels," Charlamagne said.

Charlemagne spoke about the several attempts Hunter allegedly made to destroy his career, including promoting last year's narrative he supposedly raped a woman in South Carolin. The 2001 criminal sexual conduct charge was later dismissed after the radio host provided a DNA sample.

"There are only two people on this planet that I don't give a damn about, and Kevin Hunter is one of them."

Charlamagne was in rare petty form while delivering his stinging rant, and said his divorce after 21 years of marriage is the universe's response to his behavior.

"Kevin you so busy trying to curse others you end up cursing yourself. Did you really think you could go around treating people the way you treat them and not suffer any consequence from the universe all these years? The sad part is you treat everybody like doo-doo, but the one person you treat like doo-doo that you should never treat like doo-doo is your soon-to-be ex-wife.

"Bro, you are nothing without her."

After also crowning Hunter Doo-Doo Brown, Charlamagne predicted all that he dished out to Wendy would come back via Sharina Hudson.

"It's only a matter of time before Sharina leaves you. Don't think she's staying around. Whatever you get from Wendy, Sharina is going to get a bunch of that from child support. Oh, wait for it. It's coming. The same thing you did to Wendy, Sharina's going to do to you with another man. Guaranteed."

Watch Charla's "Donkey of The Day" below.