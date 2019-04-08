Tekashi 6ix9ine Could Be Released From Prison Early
There's just one catch.
Tekashi 6ix9ine may be a free man sooner than we think. In fact, the rapper could be released from prison as early as Sept. 2019, but there's one major catch.
The hope is that everyone in the ongoing racketeering case pleads guilty and strikes a deal so that there is no need for a trial, TMZ reports. According to the Brooklyn native's attorney, Dawn Florio, if the other defendants agree to plea deals and the trial is called off, they can then ask the judge to grant Tekashi time served. The rapper has been behind bars since Nov. 2018, so if his request were granted, he would have already fulfilled his sentence under his guilty plea agreement. and could get out immediately.
It may be a long shot, but things definitely seem to be going Tekashi's way so far. Three other people – Jensel "Ish" Butler, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, and Jamel "Mel Murda" Jones – have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the racketeering case. That makes four including 6ix9ine, but there are still a couple of defendants who have not thrown in the towel just yet. Additionally, Florio said that only one of the defendants has filed a motion to dismiss the charges, which could mean the case will head to trial after all.
So, only time will tell how this plays out in the end.