Officials Name Tekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate Shooter In 2018 Barclays Shooting
Authorities suggest Lovick was the shooter in the incident that occurred at the Barclays Center during Adrien Broner’s fight in April 2018.
Newly released documents from Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ongoing racketeering case have revealed more information about the rapper and his crew’s criminal history. According to the docs, the government has reportedly identified the “shooter” for the Nine Trey Gansta Bloods as Fuguan "Fubanger" Lovick.
Lovick is one of the six remaining defendants in the case (five have already pleaded guilty). Authorities suggest Lovick was the shooter in the incident that occurred at the Barclays Center during Adrien Broner’s fight in April 2018. Previous reports alleged that 6ix9ine’s crew got into an altercation with Casanova’s posse, which resulted in shots being fired.
"In addition to the surveillance video, which shows the defendant discharging a firearm inside the Barclays Center, cooperating witnesses will testify about the defendant’s role in Nine Trey, in particular as a shooter for the gang who almost always carried a firearm," the legal documents say.
In Mar. 2019, Lovick filed a motion to have his charges dismissed. He stated that his initial arrest for a traffic stop, which led to the discovery of a firearm, was illegal. On Wednesday (April 17), the government filed a memorandum defending the search.
Lovick's next hearing is set for April 30.