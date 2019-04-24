13-Year-Old Texas Girl On Life Support After Middle School Fit

A 13-year-old Texas girl is on life support after being attacked by a group of girls after school last week. According to Houston's ABC 13, the middle schooler has been at the Texas Children's Hospital for the past two days.

Kashala Francis reportedly was attacked Thursday (April 18) by two girls when another jumped in and kicked her in the head. When she went home, Kashala had a bruise on her face and told her mother, Mamie Jackson, what happened, but said she was okay.

On Saturday, the teen was visiting a family member's house when she began to act delusional but then gathered her bearings. The next day, Kashala complained to her mother over the phone of a headache.

"I drove over and I told her get up. I said 'Get up, Kashala.' She kept saying, 'Mama, my head hurt,' so she laid down," Jackson said.

Jackson told reporters by the time she called paramedics, her daughter was unconscious. While at the hospital it was discovered Kashala had a tumor in the back of her head. Doctor's aren't sure if the fight contributed to it, or did she have it prior.