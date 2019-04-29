Texas Mother Tries To Blame 3-Year-Old Son For Infant Daughter's Death

A 25-year-old Texas mother tried to blame her 3-year-old son for the murder of her six-week-old daughter.

According to reports, Halle Marie Murry said she woke up to find her son standing over her daughter's dead body. Murry told hospital officials her son has attention-deficit disorder and dropped the baby. However, a doctor told Murry her daughter Acelyn Lailani Rogers' injuries weren't consistent enough to be sustained by a toddler.

It was then that Murry began changing her story.

Murry said she woke up to find her son standing over Acelyn's body and playing with a metal fidget spinner. She then proposed the toy caused the bruises on her sister's forehead.

The doctor told law enforcement the baby's injuries didn't correlate with the strength of a 3-year-old. A forensic interviewer and doctor later watched the boy interact with a doll that resembled the child and noted the toddler did not "demonstrate the dexterity or force to cause the extensive head injuries.”

An autopsy later determined the Acelyn suffered multiple fractures due to repeated blows to the head. Murray was arrested Saturday (April 27) on a capital murder warrant.