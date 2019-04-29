police-tape-wrapped-around-tree
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Texas Mother Tries To Blame 3-Year-Old Son For Infant Daughter's Death

April 29, 2019 - 2:01 pm by Shenequa Golding

A 25-year-old Texas mother tried to blame her 3-year-old son for the murder of her six-week-old daughter.

According to reports, Halle Marie Murry said she woke up to find her son standing over her daughter's dead body. Murry told hospital officials her son has attention-deficit disorder and dropped the baby. However, a doctor told Murry her daughter Acelyn Lailani Rogers' injuries weren't consistent enough to be sustained by a toddler.

It was then that Murry began changing her story.

Murry said she woke up to find her son standing over Acelyn's body and playing with a metal fidget spinner. She then proposed the toy caused the bruises on her sister's forehead.

The doctor told law enforcement the baby's injuries didn't correlate with the strength of a 3-year-old. A forensic interviewer and doctor later watched the boy interact with a doll that resembled the child and noted the toddler did not "demonstrate the dexterity or force to cause the extensive head injuries.”

An autopsy later determined the Acelyn suffered multiple fractures due to repeated blows to the head. Murray was arrested Saturday (April 27) on a capital murder warrant.

school-bus-parking-lot
FREDERIC J. BROWN

New York Bus Driver Admits To Raping Teen And Receives No Jail Time

A former New York bus driver admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl and received 10 years probation and no jail time for his crime.

According to reports, Shane M. Piche, 26, will register as a Level 1 sex offender as a result of his Feb. 21 guilty plea to third-degree rape. The district attorney's office originally requested a Level 2 offense, however, Judge McClusky ruled since Shane had no prior convictions and there was only one victim, the Level 1 would suffice.

A Level 1 sex offender is a person who authorities believe will not repeat the crime. That person's name is then withheld from any online sex offender database.

State police say Piche met the teen when he worked as a bus driver for the Watertown City School District, however, the rape took place at his house. Piche reportedly also gave the teen alcohol and has been charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

When news broke of the judge's ruling, many online took to Twitter to note black men and women have been jailed for committing lesser crimes, or not even a crime at all.

Shane Piche, white, admitted to raping a 14 yr old girl. He will do NO jail time.

16 yr old Kaleif Browder, African American, spent 3 yrs on Rikers Island awaiting trial on an accusation that he stole a backpack. Much of the time was spent in solitary confinement. https://t.co/x6cDI01HJr

— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) April 29, 2019

Oh my God: https://t.co/a9neXmWH7t

— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 29, 2019

freddie-gray-mural
MANDEL NGAN

Freddie Gray's Best Friend Was Shot To Death In West Baltimore

Juan Grant, described by many as Freddie Gray's best friend and subsequent activist in the years following his death, was murdered Saturday (April 27) on the four-year-anniversary of Gray's funeral. He was 33-years-old.

According to reports, Grants had just dropped off his younger cousin to a relative's home and was driving to his grandmother’s Westwood Avenue house at about 8 PM when his black Cadillac slammed into a dirtbike in the 1800 block of N. Payson Street.

His grandmother said he got out of the car unsure if he was going to confront the person or see if the person was okay.

"Whoever it was, just shot him," Frederina Grant, Juan's grandmother said.

Grant was taken to a local hospital where he pronounced dead with a gunshot to the head.

"He was trying to make a difference in his own way," Frederina said to The Baltimore Sun.  “He was determined that he was going to march and have people march with him to find out what happened.”

Grant's brother had a child with Gray's twin sister and was considered a brother-in-law. As tensions rose in the community following Gray's death, Grant reportedly returned to the station repeatedly and met with then-Police Commissioner Anthony Batts and then-Deputy Commissioner Kevin Davis wanting answers.

Gray's family attorney William H. “Billy” Murphy called Grant's murder "beyond ironic"

“After Freddie’s death, he became an activist in every sense of the word,” Murphy said. “He participated in almost every demonstration about it and continued after Freddie’s death to be a spokesperson in his and Freddie’s neighborhood about the evils of police brutality and misconduct and what had to be done to reform the department,” Murphy said. "Grant will sorely be missed."

ayanna-pressley-questioning-michael-cohen
MANDEL NGAN

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Defends Voting Rights For Ex Cons

A conversation about restoring voting rights to ex-cons has been bubbling. There are some who think if a person has been convicted, sentenced and did their time, they should be able to vote. Others think voting is a privilege that should only be granted to citizens who don't have a record or non-violent offenders.

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley took to Twitter recently to blast political pundits, members of the media and anyone she thinks is attempting to manipulate the conversation about restoring voting rights as a ploy to give terrorists, such as the Boston Marathon Bomber, a right in the nation's democracy.

As someone who is acutely aware of the trauma caused by having a loved one in and out of prison, I am dedicated to fighting to change a criminal legal system that is fundamentally unjust:

— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 25, 2019

Pundits, if you want to talk about re-enfranchising folks let’s talk. Did you know in my state there wasn’t a law on the books that explicitly banned those incarcerated from voting until 2001? That law was a fearful response to those on the inside at MCI Norfolk ORGANIZING.

— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 25, 2019

They were calling for a more just system and humane treatment of those incarcerated. They were reaching for the ballot to fight modern day slavery. As a nation we are facing a mass incarceration crisis that destroys families and communities.

— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 25, 2019

Don’t dare invoke one of the darkest days of terrorism in MY city to stoke fear and derail a meaningful conversation about fundamental rights & what justice looks like for the 1000s of black & brown folks who are stripped of their liberty & civic participation for minor offenses.

— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 25, 2019

"Don’t dare invoke one of the darkest days of terrorism in MY city to stoke fear and derail a meaningful conversation about fundamental rights and what justice looks like for the 1000s of black and brown folks who are stripped of their liberty and civic participation for minor offenses," Pressley tweeted.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders was recently asked his thoughts on restoring voting rights to felons, and the senator from Vermont said picking away at who is more deserving of voting rights is a slippery slope.

“I think the right to vote is inherent in our democracy — yes, even for terrible people,” Sanders responded. “Because once you start chipping away, you say, ‘Well, that guy committed a terrible crime, not going to let him vote,’ or, ‘That person did that, not going to let that person vote.’ You’re running down a slippery slope. So I believe that people commit crimes, they pay the price. When they get out of jail, I believe they certainly should have the right to vote.”

Florida made history when it announced it would restore the voting rights to its former felons. However, the GOP-ruled house recently voted ex-cons must pay court fines and fees prior to being able to vote, which many prison reform advocates believe undermine the initiative.

