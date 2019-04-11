The Game Gets Nipsey Hussle Tattoos On Chest And Face

Game got a portrait of the late rapper on his chest.

Like many, The Game has been taking the passing of Nipsey Hussle really hard. To honor his friend, Game decided to get two tattoos that paid homage to the late rapper on Thursday (April 11).

Game's first tattoo was a portrait of Nipsey with the word "Crenshaw" written below. The image appeared to be tatted in the middle of his chest. Nikko Hurtado, Game's tattoo artist, also shared photos of his other tat on Instagram. The new ink spelled out "Prolific," which is the same word that Nipsey Hussle had a tattoo of on the side of his face.

In addition to honoring Nip on his body, Game paid his respects at Hussle's Marathon Clothing store. "As we prepare to lay you to rest tomorrow, the city is hurt," the Game said in the caption of a photo on Instagram. "Family, friends & fans from far & near are unified in your memory bro.... your legacy will never be forgotten as long as I walk the earth. Thank you for everything that you were. I love you forever Nip & I will do my part in making sure THE MARATHON continues."

Nipsey Hussle's memorial service was held at the Staples Center on Thursday (April 11). A number of celebrity friends and family shared a few words about their friendships with Nip including Snoop Dogg and YG. Check out Game's new tats below.