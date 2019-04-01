The Game Speaks On Nipsey Hussle's Death: 'I'm Disgusted By This Sh*t'
"Four in the morning man, ‘cause I can’t sleep behind what happened to Nip, man."
The Game broke his silence about the untimely and senseless killing of his friend and collaborator, Nipsey Hussle. The 33-year-old was fatally shot on Sunday afternoon (Mar. 31) outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. While he is not seen in the video, Game, who worked with Hussle on the late-rapper’s song “They Roll,” is audibly distraught.
“Over here driving down Slauson [Avenue] man… four in the morning man, ‘cause I can’t sleep behind what happened to Nip, man,” he says in the video. Hustle’s clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, can be found between Slauson and Crenshaw, which is where he and Game met years ago. They reportedly met when Nip was just an aspiring rapper. During an interview with Desus & Mero in 2018, Hussle said Game had “always been open arms” with him and very supportive.
“Why n***as do that to the homie, man, on his own motherf**king stop, in his own f**kin hood?” Game continues in the video, as his emotion becomes more palpable. “He was tryna do good for n***as man. sh*t’s crazy man, I can’t even f**kin’ sleep,man. I’m disgusted by this sh*t. That’s how you do the homie? In his own city, in his own hood, in his own place of business? That’s how n***as do n***as man. L.A. on some bullsh*t homie, on me.”
Investigations into who killed the Grammy-nominated rapper are underway. An outpouring of support from celebrities such as Pharrell, J. Cole and more has flooded social media.