Disney's Full-Length Trailer For 'The Lion King' Is Here, And It Doesn't Disappoint

Get ready for July 2019!

Disney dropped the first full-length trailer for the live-action remake of The Lion King, and it definitely has fans' mouths drooling for more.

The new trailer appears to be punchier than the 1994 classic but still holds on to those iconic and fun moments that made so many fall in love with the film. The 2-minute preview walks the audience through pivotal moments in Simba's life, from lessons from his dad Mufasa, to his near-death experience at the elephant grave, to his first encounter with Timon and Pumbaa.

"It's so emotional," Walt Disney Studios chairperson, Alan F. Horn told The Hollywood Reporter of the forthcoming film. "But it's a remake of an animated film, so there must be some percentage of the audience who will say, 'Well, I saw the first picture.' All I can say for sure is you cannot tell these animals aren't real."

The rated-R, live-action film is directed by The Jungle Book's Jon Favreau. Donald Glover will star as Simba alongside an all-star cast including Beyonce, Alfre Woodard, Seth Rogen, and James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa.

The Lion King will open at the box office on July 19. Watch the first full-length trailer in the video above.