T.I.'s Trap Music Museum Reportedly Removes Kodak Black Art Installation

On Instagram, Kodak Black seemingly responded to the occurrence.

A day after Kodak Black's music was nixed from Los Angeles' Power 106 FM radio station, artwork of the Florida native featured inside T.I.'s Trap Music Museum has also been removed.

According to TMZ, the decision was presumably influenced by the "Tunnel Vision" rapper's controversial comments on expressing interest in actress Lauren London a week after her longtime partner Nipsey Hussle was murdered.

It didn't take long for the contended rapper to respond, noting that "I didn't give you permission to put me up there anyways." When the 21-year-old first made his comments about London (stating, "I'd be the best man I could be for her...She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t"), other hip-hop artists warned him to clean up his statements, including T.I. "Hey Kodak Black, you out of pocket ni**a," T.I. said. "Fix that sh*t, quickly. Expeditiously."

Black has been the topic of conversation for his viral comments since the end of March. Concerning rapper Young M.A., he walked back his statements that spectators believed were reminiscent of sexual harassment. "I was just bullshittin', man," he later said. "I know I be jiving. I be jiving around and shit like that y'all know me. And leave her alone!.. Lot of people be sensitive on the internet and in life. People go to saying crazy shit... like come on now."