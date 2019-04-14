tiger-woods-in, georgia-
Mike Ehrmann

Tiger Woods Wins The 2019 Masters

April 14, 2019 - 3:08 pm by Shenequa Golding

This is Woods fifth Masters and a first major win in 11 years.

Sunday afternoon (April 14) Tiger Woods has won the Masters tournament, his first major win in 11 years. The win marks an official comeback for the athlete after more than a decade of scandals and career lows.

The 43-year-old golf pro walked up to the 18th hole as the crowd cheered, reminiscent of years prior when Woods dominated the sport.

After clinching the title, Tiger smiled and threw his fist in the air. He then hugged his son in the same place he once hugged his father after a Masters win.

Shortly after his win, Twitter erupted.

However, Tiger's win was also met with mixed reviews by those who remember the player's past offenses, comments, and association.

This is Tiger Woods' fifth Masters and after the game, he briefly spoke about the importance of the moment 22 years after his first win.

“It’s come full circle,” Woods said after the win. “It’s a special feeling.”

Congrats to Tiger Woods.

LeBron James Opens "I PROMISE" School
Allison Farrand

Students At Lebron James' "I Promise" School Exceed Test Score Expectations

It's been nearly a year since Lebron James opened the "I Promise" school in Akron, OH, and so far, the results and impact has been tremendous. According to a new report from The New York Times, the students' test scores have exceeded all expectations.

There are reportedly just 240 students in the inaugural third and fourth grade classes at the school, but their test scores in math and reading have shown a huge improvement. Before the school year started, the students' reading scores were in the one percentile. After taking the district-wide exams one year later, however, the third graders scored in the ninth percentile and the fourth graders in the 16th percentile.

The same improvement was reflected in their math scores. The third graders jumped from the one percentile to the 18th, while the fourth graders moved up from the second to the 30th percentile. Overall, test scores increased at a rate higher than 99 out of 100 schools, according to the Northwest Evaluation (NWEA).

"These kids are doing an unbelievable job, better than we all expected," Lebron told The Times. "When we first started, people knew I was opening a school for kids. Now people are going to really understand the lack of education they had before they came to our school... People are going to finally understand what goes on behind our doors."

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Barack Obama Sends Well Wishes To Dwyane Wade On Final Home Game

To put the icing on the cake that was Dwyane Wade's final home game in Miami (April 9), former President Barack Obama recorded a video message for the Heat player, commemorating "a career for the record books." As No. 44 reminisced on Wade's 16-year run and three NBA title championship rings, Obama applied a little bit of humor into his monologue, stating his own basketball career was cut short.

"I know what you're going through because saying goodbye to a career that you love is never easy. I've been there," Obama said. "In my case, though, I didn't really have a choice. My knees were shot, so I had to give up basketball forever. You, on the other hand, look like you're still hooping out there and I imagine it's a little tougher when you've just completed one of the greatest careers in NBA history."

While Wade said "this is the end of the basketball part of me" in #WadeCounty, he plans to continue his philanthropic efforts in the 305. "It's like, all a body of work, all the injuries, all the surgeries, all the tough times," he continued, per The Washington Post. "It led up to this moment. I couldn't have asked for a better ending to my last game in this arena, to my last season." The Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99.

No. 44 salutes No. 3. #L3GACY

Special words for @DwyaneWade from @BarackObama! pic.twitter.com/GADfeq4jT6

— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 10, 2019

We’re not crying. You’re crying. 😭 pic.twitter.com/fC47gyDGgy

— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2019

Wade played with the Heat from 2003-2016. He was the fifth draft pick after his tenure at Marquette University. He later played for his hometown's Chicago Bulls before signing to the Cleveland Cavaliers a year later. To round out his trajectory, the father-of-three returned to Miami to close the book on his professional career.

The event arrives a day after Wade's Budweiser commercial tugged at viewers' tear ducts. The pattern of trading jerseys at the end of each game was swapped out for memorabilia from a few people that Wade assisted in dire times, one being his mother, Jolinda Wade, and how she defeated her drug addiction thanks to her son's tenacity.

You get a jersey! You get a jersey! You get a [email protected] swaps jerseys with everybody! #L3GACY #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/u1yvD73NbE

— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 10, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The beginning ❤️

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Apr 9, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The end ❤️

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Apr 9, 2019 at 10:44pm PDT

Magic Johnson Global Gaming Expo 2017
Getty Images

Magic Johnson Abruptly Resigns As Lakers President Of Basketball Operations

Magic Johnson is no longer president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, the former NBA player abruptly revealed to reporters Tuesday (April 9).

Johnson’s announcement came ahead of the Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Los Angeles Staples Center. The 59-year-old former athlete and entrepreneur admitted that he wasn’t enjoying working on the business side of the team. "I was happier when I wasn't the president,"  Johnson said according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I had more fun when I was able to be the big brother and ambassador to everybody. I thought about Dwayne Wade retiring and I couldn’t even tweet it out,” he explained while revealing that Serena Williams asked him to be her mentor, another role that he was unable to take on because of his job.

Johnson publicly announced his departure before telling his boss, Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss. “Somebody’s going to have to tell my boss because I knew I couldn’t be face-to-face and tell her,” he said.

A visibly emotional Johnson added that he has an “amazing relationship “ with Buss. “She gave me full power to do what I wanted to do. But I think that with her and I, I want to always preserve our relationship.”

BREAKING: Magic Johnson has stepped down as Lakers' President of Basketball Operations. pic.twitter.com/yrHkguOO02

— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 10, 2019

The Laker’s responded with a statement thanking Johnson for his services. “There is no greater Los Angeles Laker than Earvin Johnson. We are deeply grateful to Magic for all that he has done for our franchise – as a player, an ambassador and an executive,” the statement reads. “We thank him for his work these past two years as our President of Basketball Operations and wish him, [his wife] Cookie, [and his children] Andre, EJ and Elisa all the best with their next steps. He will always be not only a Lakers icon, but our family.

“As we begin the process of moving forward, we will work in a measured and methodical fashion to make the right moves for the future of our organization.”

Johnson’s announcement comes at the end of a disappointing season for the Lakers, despite welcoming Lebron James to the team.

See below for more on Johnson's decision to quit the Lakers.

"I'm happy that I came to this decision and can go back to being Magic Johnson."

–Magic Johnson to @Rachel__Nichols pic.twitter.com/b6R37h2Md0

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2019

