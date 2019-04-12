tracee-ellis-ross-marsai-martin-GettyImages-902451494-1555123243
Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Congratulates Marsai Martin On Executive Producing Her First Film

April 12, 2019 - 11:00 pm by Latifah Muhammad

'Little' hit theaters April 12. 

Tracee Ellis Ross is beaming with pride over the debut of her Black-ish co-star, Marsai Martin’s, new film. In honor of the release of Little, a comedy starring and executive produced by Martin, Ellis Ross penned an inspirational message to her T.V. daughter Friday (April 12).

“MY LITTLE ~ @marsaimartin you are just getting started! Even though I am not your real mom, you’ve grown up within my gaze. “My heart is full for you and I’m so excited for your journey,” the Golden-Globe winning actress captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her and Martin.

Ellis Ross added a note for Martin’s parents who are partners in her company, Genius Productions. “Bravo Carol and Josh you’ve raised a special human. May this be the first of many celebrations for you as an EP!”

At only 14 years old, Martin is the youngest executive producer in Hollywood. She recently made history again when she signed a first-look production deal with Universal, becoming the youngest person to ink a production contract with a major studio.

Little, which is Martin's first official debut on the silver screen, is an updated take on the classic body-swap films like Big and 13 Going on 30. The comedy stars Regina Hall as Jordan Sanders, a frigid 38-year-old tech company owner who wakes up as her 13-year-old self (played by Martin). The cast includes Issa Rae who stars in Little as Sanders’ assistant, April.

Hall is also an executive producer on the film which is produced by Will Packer, James Lopez, and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

boomerang recap episode 10 season 1 bet
BET Networks / Annette Brown

'Boomerang' Season Finale Recap: Trust

Bands are making skrippers dance for the crew. Issa party! As Simone is contemplating becoming Ms. New Booty, Crystal can’t believe Simone’s ex, Camden, proposed to some chick. Not too long ago, the man was laying in Simone’s bed, with pillow talk promises of starting a family with her. These men move on with the quickness. In an attempt to get to know who this bi**h, h-, ahem — woman is, Detective Tia gets to work, combing through the mystery woman’s social media accounts to see just how serious she is with her fiancé. Like most jealous people when their ex moves on, Simone tries her hardest to hate on the girl, but Tia is feeling her. Camden’s fiancée travels and gives out likes? She’s okay with her.

While laid up with Bryson, Simone tells him that her former boyfriend is engaged. Although she denies it, she clearly feels a way. If you’re over someone, why care who they’re marrying or not? The question boils tension in the room and Simone can’t help but stalk Camden’s social media profiles. He has no resentment towards her seeing as how Simone is still on his page but while our favorite bob-rocking baddie only amassed 17,000 likes for a pic they took together, the new lady in Camden’s life had 21K. The caption: “I’m going to put a ring on it @KeishaThaQueen.” Yikes. That hurts. Even their smiles match. After she sends a pity “like,” Cam hits Simone with the “Hey…” to which she quickly responds “congrats on the engagement.” Now, I don’t know how versed you all are on text etiquette, but a period after congrats translates to: I’m being sarcastic, AF and you will soon get all this smoke. She presses him on how quickly this happened and he invites her out to dinner. How can she respond while laying next to her new man? For the moment, she leaves Cam on “Read” until she can decide what to do.

When she wakes up, Bryson and Simone apologize to one another for their heated argument the night prior. They love one another and that was uncalled for. As she casually pours a cup of coffee, Simone drops a bomb on Bry, telling him that she told Camden that she would consider having dinner with him when he comes to town. It’s not a big deal, right? Out of respect for their relationship, Simone asked bae but Bryson is visually bothered. After she reassures him that they’re solid, Bryson agrees to let Simone go and Ari thinks that decision was foolish. David reminds Bryson just how long he waited to find his forever, so one dinner shouldn’t mess it up. When asked if he trusts her, Bryson takes a serious pause which is more telling than a verbal answer. To trust someone in love means that you find that person to be reliable and you’re able to make each other feel emotionally and physically safe. The inability to provide a simple “yes” proves that something is lacking.

Camden pulls up to the restaurant bad boy style. That smile on Simone’s face shows she’s more than happy to see him. Instead of trying to decide between different bone-in sirloins at this uppity spot, Simone and Camden go back to their basics, busting down some ribs at a spot more their speed. It’s just like old times. The flirtation is real as the two take a walk down memory lane, reminiscing of times Simone’s high-self sent Cam random songs. Admittedly, Simone was in her feelings when she found out about the engagement via the gram. She always thought Camden  would be there for her. Realizing that he is no longer there, Simone asks Camden what he wants. If he wants Simone, why marry someone else? Tired of waiting for her, Camden did what’s best for him, even if it was at the expense of Simone’s heart.

Feelings aside, the night continues to go on. The two are moving on to roller skating now, and they have the whole rink to themselves. As “Hey Up There” by Buddy is playing, Camden can’t help but lovingly look at his former girl. Old feelings are flooding back and neither one of them care to hide it at this point. The former couple proceeds to get their romantic roll bounce on, flirtatiously playing with one another while getting a little bit too close. The thin line they were toeing all night is crossed after they kiss, snapping Simone right back into reality. What has she done? What about Bryson? Before she can even process what’s happening, Bryson calls her since Simone hasn’t hit him up all night. Simone lies and says she’s at home just to reassure Bryson that everything is okay, (not like she cheated or anything) but unless home is now the Cascades, maybe Bryson was right not to trust her. That lie breaks Bryson who is sitting outside of the home Simone is not in and when she finally makes it there, Simone lies in a tub filled with her distrust and deceit. Bryson didn’t deserve this.

What will this mean for the couple? Welp, we will find out Season 2. Yes, I said Season 2! Boomerang on BET has been renewed, so stay tuned for more creative genius from original star Halle Berry and the oh-so-prolific Lena Waithe. If that’s the heat they came with for Season One, we cannot wait to see what’s in store for the rest of the crew next.

Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
John Lamparski

Wendy Williams Files For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage

Wendy Williams is calling it quits. The TV personality has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter after 22 years of marriage, Page Six reports.

Williams reportedly filed the divorce papers in Essex County, NJ and served them to Hunter on Thursday (April 11). According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Williams and Hunter are splitting because of "irreconcilable differences."  Williams is also seeking an "appropriate amount of child support" as well as "other further relief."

Williams' rep released a statement to Page Six confirming the news. "Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time," the statement reads. "Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together."

The divorce comes after rumors began swirling of a possible separation due to Hunter's infidelity. Hunter was alleged to be engaged in an affair with a woman named Sharina Hudson, who gave birth to his suspected child in Mar. 2019. Despite the recent allegations, Williams maintained that her relationship with her husband was strong during multiple episodes of her self-titled talk show.

Infidelity wasn't the only rumor to plague their marriage, however. Sources previously suggested Hunter displayed abusive behavior towards Williams. Hunter's allegedly abusive actions were believed to be the cause of her recent relapse. Earlier this year, Williams revealed that she was living in a sober house due to her addiction to cocaine. While she has always been vocal about her substance abuse issues, Williams did not confirm the cause of her relapse.

Williams and Hunter met at a skating rink in 1994 and tied three years later. They welcomed a son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000.

Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour - Day 10
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

FX Selects Premiere Date For 'Pose' Season Two

Dubbed "the best show of 2018" by Variety, FX's Pose will return for summer domination this year. On June 9, the hit series will debut its second season, as revealed in a stunning black-and-white trailer.

The poignant program follows the lives of several characters as they navigate their place in not only society but within the world they call home. Pose also made history for featuring the largest cast of transgender actors as series regulars.

In an interview with Vulture, writer/producer Janet Mock discussed how personal the writers' room can be, and the level of trust one needs in order to convey stories at its most transparent.

"You talk about a lot of personal stuff and a lot of personal trauma and family and sex, and that’s the only way you can inform story," the activist/author said. "But you have to literally cut yourself open and trust these three other people to not go anywhere with that information."

Before you strut your way to the television screen, watch the Pose trailer below.

