Trump Reportedly Complained To Twitter CEO About Having Less Followers Than Obama

Per The Daily Beast, Donald Trump had a meeting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, where he reportedly complained about having less followers than the 44th President, Barack Obama. The report reads that 45 spent “an inordinate amount of time” complaining about how he’s lost a sizable amount of Twitter followers, among other things.

Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino reportedly spent a large portion of the meeting, which took place in the Oval Office, discussing the likely reasons why Trump’s follower count has decreased. A source familiar with the meeting that took place says he believes that “anti-Trump, anti-conservative Twitter purges” are likely to blame.

“Two people close to Trump previously told The Daily Beast that Trump has repeatedly griped to associates about how his predecessor, President Obama, has had more Twitter followers than he has, even though—by Trump’s own assessment—he is so much better at Twitter than Obama is,” the report continues.

Meanwhile, Obama recently had a street named after him in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 23.

“Our history is important and this is one way that we will ensure that America’s 44th President’s legacy is shared for generations to come for Angelenos and visitors alike,” said Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson of Obama Boulevard.