Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music

Tupac Shakur's Estate On Nipsey Hussle's Death: "We Have Lost A Champion"

April 2, 2019 - 12:15 pm by VIBE

"Until we learn from his life and replace his efforts—we will be weaker without him."

Since the murder of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday (March 31), the topic of senseless gun violence has remained at the top of conversations. The "Hussle & Motivate" rapper was shot six times outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles by a reported suspect named Eric Holder, who authorities are still on the search for.

The passing prompted statements from thousands of people that cherished the ideas and community endeavors the 33-year-old artist amplified. To put into perspective the impact of Hussle's presence cemented, Tupac Shakur's estate also posted a statement on Instagram commemorating the California native's legacy.

"We have lost a champion," the caption reads. "Until we learn from his life and replace his efforts—we will be weaker without him."

 

We have lost a champion. Until we learn from his life and replace his efforts- we will be weaker without him.

On September 7, 1996, Tupac was murdered in Las Vegas, Nevada. As he sat in the passenger seat while Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight drove down the Las Vegas strip, a vehicle idled beside them at a red light. The driver opened fire on the slain rapper, striking him four times. Knight was injured by fragments to his head.

Nipsey Hussle Fatally Shot Outside His Los Angeles Store: Report

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

'Made In America' Lineup Features Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion And More

The Made In America lineup has been released and it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to. The festival, that will take place Aug. 31-Sept. 1 in Philadelphia, Penn., is stacked with A-list performers like Cardi B, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

In the past, the Live Nation-produced festival always hosted a powerful lineup. Last year's event saw Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Gunna grace the Ben Franklin Parkway. For this year's production, fans can expect to see Megan "drive the boat" to her upcoming album Fever, Cardi show out to her hits with Bruno Mars and Offset, and Travis go in on songs from Astroworld. 

The H-town Hottie has already taken to her Instagram page to relay the news. Other performers at the festival like MadeinTYO, also used their social media accounts to spread the news. "Good morning hotties! I will be driving the yacht at MADE IN AMERICA," Megan wrote on her Instagram.

 

🛥🛥🛥🛥 Good morning hotties ! I will be driving the yacht at MADE IN AMERICA . I would like all my hotties to be in full attendance 🙏🏽💙

MIA ‘2019 - tix pre-sale @tidal

Pre-sale tickets for the Jay-Z founded festival are available now and can be purchased here. Check out the full lineup below.

will-jada-pinkett-smith-47th-naacp-image-awards
Jason LaVeris

Will And Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Inks Deal With Formula 1

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are creating new content for their followers, and Formula 1 fans alike. The couple's production company, Westbrook Studios, is teaming up with Apollo World Touring to produce a series centered around the racing world and A-listers.

The initiative was inspired by an episode from Smith's new Facebook show, The Bucket List, in which Smith and his son Trey raced at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The two were guided by five-time Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, and that is precisely the kind of angle Smith and company hope to take with their new content.

The deal between the production company co-founded by the Smith's and Apollo World Touring will incorporate pre-filmed stunts and challenges to be completed by Hollywood's finest, as well as live performances around Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends. With this latest partnership, Formula 1 hopes to provide better content for their loyal fans as well as attract new viewership.

Smith is set to executive produce the project, which will be under license from Formula 1 Apollo World Touring.

"I’ve always been a massive fan of the Formula 1 world and fell even more in love with the sport while shooting an episode of Will Smith’s The Bucket List with Lewis Hamilton at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," Smith said in a statement.

"1’s commitment to creating engaging and inspiring content for its fans mirrors our mission at Westbrook Studios. The synergy of our storytelling is undeniable, and I’m excited for fans to join us on this wild ride.”

Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Talk Renamed Show, 'Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge'

On the surface, you’d never expect Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to come together in any form. Their worlds couldn’t be further apart: Martha — coming from a Polish, middle-class, New Jersey-residing family — who would babysit the children of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra as a kid and Snoop hailing from Long Beach, Calif. where he’d join the Rollin’ 20’s before becoming a rap icon. However, the duo is now heading into the third season of their Emmy Award-nominated VH1 show.

Season 3 of their hit show boasts a star-studded lineup of guests from Yvonne Orji to Matthew McConaughey. With some big changes in store, the show now has a new name and format: Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge. Instead of the cooking-themed talk show we’ve grown accustomed to, the pair will bring the competition to their guests as they battle for kitchen supremacy.

In between shooting promos for the new, spin-off season, VIBE sat down with the two in Los Angeles to discuss everything from their chemistry to Martha being a true OG to Snoop’s aspirations of an EGOT.

“I haven’t been to your house yet,” Martha quips when asked about how they spend time together off-camera. “I’ve been to your compound.” Snoop’s home away from home, The Compound, is everything you’d imagine the adult playground of a rap superstar to be. Equipped with a full recording studio and space for filming his own content, Snoop’s compound is a staple in Los Angeles for those who are able to visit.

As Martha and Snoop wax poetic and play off each other akin to a verse from Jadakiss and Styles P, Snoop flips a question back at us. “How does hip-hop perceive Martha Stewart?” Snoop asks as he is excited for Martha to hear how she is perceived and welcomed. “This is hip-hop, Martha. I can tell you but it ain’t nothing like hearing it from Hip Hop up close and personal.”

With Martha by his side, Snoop is now an Emmy-nominated talent. He’s amassed 13 Grammy nominations and with his first play(Redemption of a Dogg) under his belt, could the D-O-double-G have aspirations of the elusive EGOT status? “I don’t really trip off of awards,” Snoop says. “It used to be a time when I wanted awards and I didn’t get them and that kind of made me upset. So I stopped focusing on the aspects of accolades and just [start] doing it for the spirit of it all. If it happens to fall in my lap, I’ll take it on the chin and keep it moving.”

Other guests for Season 3 include Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogen, Tiffany Haddish, Method Man, Kandi Burruss, Regina Hall, Yvonne Orji, and more.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge returns to your screen on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 pm ET on VH1. Watch our full interview above.

