Tupac Shakur's Estate On Nipsey Hussle's Death: "We Have Lost A Champion"

"Until we learn from his life and replace his efforts—we will be weaker without him."

Since the murder of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday (March 31), the topic of senseless gun violence has remained at the top of conversations. The "Hussle & Motivate" rapper was shot six times outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles by a reported suspect named Eric Holder, who authorities are still on the search for.

The passing prompted statements from thousands of people that cherished the ideas and community endeavors the 33-year-old artist amplified. To put into perspective the impact of Hussle's presence cemented, Tupac Shakur's estate also posted a statement on Instagram commemorating the California native's legacy.

"We have lost a champion," the caption reads. "Until we learn from his life and replace his efforts—we will be weaker without him."

On September 7, 1996, Tupac was murdered in Las Vegas, Nevada. As he sat in the passenger seat while Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight drove down the Las Vegas strip, a vehicle idled beside them at a red light. The driver opened fire on the slain rapper, striking him four times. Knight was injured by fragments to his head.