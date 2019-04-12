Waka Flocka Flame Reportedly Shot At Outside Of Recording Studio

The rapper was not injured in the attack.

Earlier this month (April 4), Waka Flocka Flame was reportedly at the center of gunshots outside Zac Recording Studio in Atlanta, Georgia. The rapper was not harmed in the incident, according to WSB-TV, and it is not clear if he was the intended target.

Although the incident occurred a little over a week ago, it is just now being reported courtesy of Michael Seiden of WSB-TV. Aside from disclosing that Waka along with almost a dozen people was in the line of fire, Seiden also reports that the gunmen have yet to be found by the authorities.

Waka himself has not alluded to the incident on his social media accounts and when the news outlet stopped by the studio, they were met with a "no comment." The 32-year-old rapper has instead been focusing on promoting his upcoming mixtape Salute Me or Shoot Me 6 and interacting with his fans on Twitter. "4/16 SMOSM6 dropping. 4/26 @1princeink dropping #LifeAfterPrison," he wrote on Instagram.

JUST IN: Atlanta rapper @WakaFlocka forced to dodge barrage of bullets after gunmen opened fire on recording studio, per law enforcement sources.@wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019

MORE INFO: @WakaFlocka , whose real name is Jaquan Malphurs, was among nearly a dozen people at the recording studio when the bullets started flying;witnesses told police that three gunmen fired shots into the studio, police confirmed. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019

MORE INFO: When officers arrived at the nw Atlanta recording studio, they were greeted outside by two armed men who told them that their friend had been shot in the right arm, police said. @WakaFlocka wasn’t injured. Search continues for gunmen. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019

This all happened earlier this month (April 4) at Zac Recording on 669 Antone St. We stopped by the studio, but an unidentified man told us “no comment”through an intercom. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019

It’s unclear if the Atlanta rapper was the intended target. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 12, 2019

The Flockaveli artist was also active on Twitter, posing the question to his fans, "how can we be real friends? What qualities you look for in a person?" Twitter users responded with a bevy of answers, some getting responses from Waka that ranged from "dope" or "touché."

How can we be real friends? What qualities you look for in a person? — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) April 8, 2019