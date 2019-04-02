Wendy Williams And Husband Are Reportedly Looking Into Separation

The couple has been dogged by infidelity rumors for years.

According to reports, Wendy Williams and her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, are reportedly looking into separation options.

Per Page Six, the couple has been dogged by infidelity rumors in recent years. Reports state that Hunter's alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth on Mar. 25.

"Now sources say Williams and Hunter are exploring what a separation would look like, even though he remains her long-time manager," Page Six continues. "They are both partners in Wendy Williams Productions, the company that produces her popular daytime show."

Williams has also been open about issues surrounding her health. The longtime television personality has been battling Graves Disease, and also recently admitted she's been living in a sober house in Queens.

"You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past," she shared with her audience. "Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody... I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."

Williams and Hunter have an 18-year-old son together. The Wendy Williams Show will be going on a spring break hiatus next week.