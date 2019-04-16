Kevin Hunter Releases Statement On Divorce From Wendy Williams
"I am not proud of my recent actions..."
Kevin Hunter, the estranged husband of media maven Wendy Williams, released a statement regarding the news of their recent divorce filings. The couple was plagued with cheating rumors for some time, and it was reported in March that the woman believed to be having an affair with Williams' husband of 22 years had given birth.
“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter said in a statement to PEOPLE Magazine. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”
His statement continued by urging others to respect their privacy, and that regardless of the outcome of their heartbreaking situation, they are still working together for the sake of Williams' show and for their family. The two have a son together, Kevin Jr., and Hunter is the producer of Wendy's self-titled talk show.
“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world," he said. "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."
"No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine," he concluded.
Yesterday on her show (April 15), Williams alluded to the divorce news, stating that she is hoping to work on creating a "new life" for her and her son after she leaves her sober house in a few days. She had been living in a sober house to deal with her drug and alcohol issues.