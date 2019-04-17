Go Girl: Wendy Williams Is Getting Hit Up About Dates Post-Divorce

Aowwww.

Wendy Williams hasn’t outright discussed the recent news regarding her impending divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter. She did, however, discuss that the date inquiries have been coming in strong.

During the “Hot Topics” segment of her self-titled talk show on Wednesday (April 17), Ms. Williams said that she was getting distracted while reading because her phone was buzzing off the hook with inquiries regarding interested, potential dates.

“I was minding my own business… All of a sudden, my cell phone rings and it's DJ Boof asking me out for dinner," she says to her audience. DJ Boof is her in-house DJ, and the camera cuts to him smiling.

"Then, I get back to reading my book and my phone rings again. No, it wasn't Boof. It was Charlamagne [Tha God]!” she revealed. “Charlamagne wanted to take me for dinner. So he says the night, and he says the time and I said 'I can't go because I'm going out with Boof for dinner. So Charlamagne says, ‘well, I know Boof, why don’t we both take you out?’”

Williams’ estranged husband discussed his transgressions in a statement to PEOPLE, saying “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

It appears that Wendy will be moving on just fine. Check out the clip below.