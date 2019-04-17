Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala
Getty Images

Go Girl: Wendy Williams Is Getting Hit Up About Dates Post-Divorce

April 17, 2019 - 6:23 pm by VIBE

Aowwww.

Wendy Williams hasn’t outright discussed the recent news regarding her impending divorce from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter. She did, however, discuss that the date inquiries have been coming in strong.

During the “Hot Topics” segment of her self-titled talk show on Wednesday (April 17), Ms. Williams said that she was getting distracted while reading because her phone was buzzing off the hook with inquiries regarding interested, potential dates.

“I was minding my own business… All of a sudden, my cell phone rings and it's DJ Boof asking me out for dinner," she says to her audience. DJ Boof is her in-house DJ, and the camera cuts to him smiling.

"Then, I get back to reading my book and my phone rings again. No, it wasn't Boof. It was Charlamagne [Tha God]!” she revealed. “Charlamagne wanted to take me for dinner. So he says the night, and he says the time and I said 'I can't go because I'm going out with Boof for dinner. So Charlamagne says, ‘well, I know Boof, why don’t we both take you out?’”

Williams’ estranged husband discussed his transgressions in a statement to PEOPLE, saying “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

It appears that Wendy will be moving on just fine. Check out the clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Meanwhile on @wendyshow...

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) on

In This Story:

Popular

The Kids Are All Right: Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Left His Kids Financially Set

From the Web

More on Vibe

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Getty Images

HBCUs Got To Watch Beyonce's 'Homecoming' At Exclusive Screenings

Thanks to Beyonce and the good people at Netflix, HBCUs were able to watch the artist’s highly-anticipated release of her documentary, Homecoming, at advanced, on-campus screenings.

“Homecoming is nothing but fun, laughs, and amazingness,” one fan in attendance said in a video of the various screenings. They took place at Howard University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and Texas Southern University.

"More than anything it uplifted HBCUs and it empowered HBCUs,” another fan continued in the brief clip.

During the documentary, which was released on Wednesday (April 17), Beyonce discusses her appreciation of HBCUs, stating in the doc, “there is something incredibly important about the HBCU experience that must be celebrated and protected.”

See some reactions from students at these HBCUs below.

"More than anything it uplifted HBCUs and it empowered HBCUs."

Last night, #BeyoncéHomecoming took over @SpelmanCollege, @Morehouse, @TexasSouthern, and @HowardU. pic.twitter.com/CnzsIMAqHh — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 17, 2019

The line is lit as we anticipate the doors opening for our exclusive, early campus @Netflix screening of #Homecoming, a film by Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/WUTBykukD8

— Howard University (@HowardU) April 17, 2019

Beyonce showing love to other hbcu’s besides spelman, Howard & morehouse is why she’s the goat

— ManiLou💛 (@y0urfav3emani) April 17, 2019

Beyoncé wore, and more importantly OWNS Morehouse gear. that’s it, that’s the tweet.

— capricorn hoodrat (@notoriouslang) April 17, 2019

Continue Reading

Joey Bada$$ Wishes Nipsey Hussle Was Celebrated More When He Was Alive

Joey Bada$$ visited Ebro’s Beats 1 radio show, where he discussed the recent passing of rapper Nipsey Hussle. The outpouring of support for the 33-year-old’s musical and charitable legacies has been amazing to witness. However, Joey states that he wishes people celebrated the Victory Lap musician as hard as they are now, but while he was able to see his impact.

"Nobody thought we would lose Nipsey Hussle,” he told Ebro during Tuesday’s show (April 16). “He was one of those people that we thought we would have forever. As soon as we lose a person like that, everybody want to jump on the bandwagon. He should have been able to see the fruits of his labor... We gotta show love, we gotta spread love.”

The All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ MC said that people need to practice showing appreciation for the people in their life and who they come across, so that they are able to see their impact while they are here.

“It’s extremely important that you show appreciation for your favorite artists, your favorite people, your favorite friends, your favorite family members, whatever,” he continued. “It’s just extremely important you never waste those moments, you always appreciate them. Like you said, any moment it can go like that.”

Continue Reading
charlamagne-the-god-beauty-con
Dave Kotinsk

Charlamagne Tha God Makes Kevin Hunter "Donkey Of The Day"

Charlamagne Tha God let the choppa fly Wednesday morning (April 16) when he crowned Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams' soon to be ex-husband and manager "Donkey of The Day."

The Power 105.1 host and Hunter were once comrades, but their friendship ended when Hunter allegedly grew irate Charlamagne played matchmaker with his longtime friend Wax and his then-mistress now the mother of his newborn daughter, Sharina Hudson.

"Think about that. Big grown-ass married negro from Brownsville, Brooklyn, supposed to be some thorough-ass hood dude upset because he thinks I'm trying to hook his side chick up with my homeboy. Does that not make him a Grade A sucker?" Charlamagne questioned.

The two-time bestselling author was once Williams' protege and in his nearly 13 minute-rant against Hunter, he expressed empathy for the talk-show host. "The reason why I've never had smoke for Wendy is that number one: I feel sorry for her. She was an abused woman on various levels," Charlamagne said.

Charlemagne spoke about the several attempts Hunter allegedly made to destroy his career, including promoting last year's narrative he supposedly raped a woman in South Carolin. The 2001 criminal sexual conduct charge was later dismissed after the radio host provided a DNA sample.

"There are only two people on this planet that I don't give a damn about, and Kevin Hunter is one of them."

Charlamagne was in rare petty form while delivering his stinging rant, and said his divorce after 21 years of marriage is the universe's response to his behavior.

"Kevin you so busy trying to curse others you end up cursing yourself. Did you really think you could go around treating people the way you treat them and not suffer any consequence from the universe all these years? The sad part is you treat everybody like doo-doo, but the one person you treat like doo-doo that you should never treat like doo-doo is your soon-to-be ex-wife.

"Bro, you are nothing without her."

After also crowning Hunter Doo-Doo Brown, Charlamagne predicted all that he dished out to Wendy would come back via Sharina Hudson.

"It's only a matter of time before Sharina leaves you. Don't think she's staying around. Whatever you get from Wendy, Sharina is going to get a bunch of that from child support. Oh, wait for it. It's coming. The same thing you did to Wendy, Sharina's going to do to you with another man. Guaranteed."

Watch Charla's "Donkey of The Day" below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1w ago

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape He Didn't Commit

News

16h ago

Beyonce Honors Michelle Obama For 'Time 100' Profile

National

1d ago

Flint Receives $77.7 Million In Federal Funding To Improve Water Infrastructure