Kodak Black merited the ire of the Internet Saturday (April 6) when the 21-year-old took to IG live and said he'd give Lauren London a year before trying to date her.

Surrounded by friends, Black referred to the 34-year-old mother of two as "a whole widow" and insisted his intentions were pure.

"I'd be the best man I could be for her," Black, real name Dieuson Octave, can be heard saying. "I'd give her a whole year. She might need a whole year of crying and sh*t."

The video quickly circulated online drawing criticism from many who deemed the comments disrespectful and classless.

However, a discussion began online about whether or not those criticizing Black were truly defending London as an individual.

Yall not defending Lauren London yall defending Nipsey Hussle's woman and theres a big ass difference.

— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 7, 2019

Every rappers’ discussion about Kodak black is because of their respect of Nispey, not Lauren. Don’t get hype. These niggas are still misogynistic as ever.

— simi (@simimoonlight) April 7, 2019

Moral of the story: this nigga been shitting on Black Woman HIS ENTIRE CAREER. The only reason his latest insults hit a little deeper is because of Lauren’s proximity to a man that people admired.

— Shane Jamal (@shanejbernard) April 6, 2019

1. Kodak Black’s rape charges were public for yrs. His peers stayed silent

2. Men being vocal after his Lauren London comments show women are only cared for bc of their proximity to men as a wife/mother/friend. They responded out of respect to another man, not to her as a woman https://t.co/ROwANuYTea

— Ivie Ani (@ivieani) April 7, 2019

This isn't the first time Black has been the topic of discussion. Recently, he earned a digital eye roll from the Twittersphere after the release of his song "Pimping Ain't Easy" in which he used homophobic lyrics about Young MA: "I go Young M.A on these dumb b***hes/Like a d*ke, man, you n****s can’t f**k with me” and “I’m f**kin’ Young M.A, long as she got a coochie.”

Young MA, an openly gay rapper, later addressed Black's lyrics calling him a "weirdo."

Aside from his questionable comments, Black will reportedly return to South Carolina this summer or fall to stand trial for allegedly raping a high school student while in a hotel room two years ago. If convicted, Black faces 30 years in prison.