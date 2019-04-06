Wendy Williams Promotes PSA To Help Those Battling A Drug Addiction
Since a two month hiatus kept Wendy Williams away from her longtime talk show, the famed host has since remained transparent on her battles once the cameras shut off. The 54-year-old entertainer previously shared the news that she’s living in a sober house to treat a drug addiction. To help others in a similar situation, Williams promoted The Hunter Foundation hotline which provides assistance and treatment for those seeking help in defeating addiction.
During a PSA shot on the set of her show, Williams shared that 10,000 calls have poured into the 888-5HUNTER hotline since its debut on March 11. “The hotline is fully staffed by specially trained Certified Recovery Coaches that conduct assessments and match callers with individual specialized lists of short of long-term treatment facilities,” a statement reads, per The Root. “The intake process includes an evaluation on the level of care needed, as well as financial circumstances.”
The news arrives weeks after Williams shared that she’s on the path to defeating addiction and hopes that by her being “living proof” that others will be inspired to do so as well. “10,000 calls in three weeks is remarkable,” she added. “We’re doing our part by getting the word out. All it takes is one call to get on the right path. We’re here to help.”