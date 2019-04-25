Whitney Houston's Friend Robyn Crawford To 'Set Record Straight' About Relationship In Memoir

Whitney Houston's lifelong friend, assistant, and rumored love interest, Robyn Crawford, will reportedly "set the record straight" about her relationship with the late singer in a tell-all memoir.

According to PEOPLE, A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston will be released in the fall. Crawford, who was friends with Houston since they were children growing up in Newark, N.J., has rarely spoken about her relationship with the superstar.

"In A Song for You, Crawford, who served as Houston’s longtime confidante and executive assistant,'breaks her silence to share the moving and often complicated story of her life and relationship with Whitney,'" the publication writes.

It was believed that Houston and Crawford were in a secret romantic relationship. It was touched upon in the recently-released documentary Whitney, which Robyn did not participate in. It was discussed that Houston's family did not like the bond that the two had.

"I’ve never seen them do anything but I know that she was something that I didn’t want my sister to be involved with," Whitney's brother Gary stated in the documentary. Whitney decided to part ways with Robyn in the '90s, after she married Bobby Brown, and they did not talk for a long time.