'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Tim P. Witby

Will.I.Am Highlights Hypocrisy In Muting Michael Jackson

April 1, 2019 - 8:19 am by Jessica McKinney

The producer and entrepreneur also made a reference to the Holocaust. 

The music and film industry has been divided in the wake of HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary. While some have turned their backs on the late Michael Jackson amid resurfaced allegations of child abuse, others are stepping forward to defend his legacy. In a new interview, Will.i.am appeared to support Jackson.

The Black Eyed Peas artist made a reference to the Holocaust in an attempt to highlight the hypocrisy in "muting" MJ.

"We live in a very, very, very, very hypocritical, double-standard, fake society," he said, according to the Evening Standard. "I can name a thousand other products that we still buy, still use, that are owned by folks that have done the most horrendous things to people, millions of them, and we don't take their products from the market."

Will.i.am attributed that double standard to the continued support and use of Germany pharmaceutical company Bayer's over-the-counter medicine that was originally used "to kill all the Jews."

"Bayer is really responsible for chemicals that killed millions of people but they're headache medicine now. Are you going to ridicule them for their past?" He continued, "Imagine every country that ever had slaves, people said never travel to those countries because of what they've done in the past. Are you not supposed to do anything with anyone who ever did anything ill in the past? England, Spain, Portugal. That's not that long ago. Are there reparations for everyone who's done something ill? I could name a thousand more ills that are worse but we're going to pull songs?"

While Will.i.am insisted that he had known Jackson to be a kind and gentle person, he suggested he was also uncertain of Jackson's innocence. "I'm torn because that's not the Michael Jackson I loved and will always love," he said. "It is a smear campaign, there's been a number of smear campaigns in the past. If he did it, it's sad and inhumane. If he didn't, what's happening is sad, and inhumane."

In This Story:

Popular

Nipsey Hussle Fatally Shot Outside His Los Angeles Store: Report

From the Web

More on Vibe

Khalid Performs For His Biggest Spotify Fans To Celebrate His Forthcoming Album Free Spirit
Getty Images

Khalid Announces North American Tour To Support 'Free Spirit' Album

Khalid is embarking on his first headlining world tour. The “Talk” musician, whose album Free Spirit drops on Apr. 5, broke the exciting news on his Instagram page.

“I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!!” he wrote. “I love u guys so much, and I can’t wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there ❤️ MORE INFO SOON.” Elsewhere in the post, the Texas-bred artist wrote that “not even” three years ago, he was performing in coffee shops hoping for his big break.

Khalid’s tour kicks off in Phoenix on Jun. 20, and will hit major cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Chicago, New York and more, before finally concluding in Miami on Aug. 17. Musician Clairo will accompany him on special dates.

Tickets go on sale via LiveNation on Apr. 5, and presale tickets are available on Apr. 2. Check out his entire list of tour dates below.

June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena June 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center June 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena June 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center July 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place July 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome July 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena July 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center July 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center July 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center July 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center July 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena July 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena July 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden August 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena August 4 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena August 8 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena August 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center August 17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

 

View this post on Instagram

 

my first North American Arena tour. wow. Not even 3 years ago, I can remember doing my first show in a coffee shop haha this is unbelievable. I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!! I love u guys so much, and I can’t wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there ❤️ MORE INFO SOON

A post shared by Khalid (خالد) (@thegr8khalid) on Mar 29, 2019 at 10:57am PDT

Continue Reading
Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 - Runway
Getty Images

Kanye West's Sunday Service To Hit Coachella 2019

Kanye West's Sunday Service just booked a major gig. The performance series that has gained a lot of attention on social media is now taking its talents out to Indio, California for Coachella 2019. West announced the news to his team on Sunday (May 31).

Sunday Service, which was previously an exclusive event for Ye's family and celeb friends, will now be open to all during a sunrise set for the second weekend of the music festival. In a video posted by Kim Kardashian, Kanye shared the news with his passengers on a privately charted plane.

"We'd like to make an announcement that we just booked another show," he said, grinning. "We will be doing Sunday Service sunrise at Coachella."

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

The new booking comes only months after West was rumored to be a headliner at the festival. The rapper reportedly pulled out last-minute due to a dispute over the stage production. It would have been his second time headlining the annual event. Ye has appeared three times at Coachella, once as a headliner in 2011, and twice as a performer or guest in 2006 and 2016. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will headline the three-day event instead.

You can now catch Kanye West and his Sunday Service at Coachella on Easter Sunday (Apr. 21). Check out a video from the last service below.

Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV

— Coachella (@coachella) March 31, 2019

Continue Reading
Jhene Aiko Souled Out Sponsored By Hennessy V.S
Noel Vasquez

Nipsey Hussle Planned To Meet With LAPD About Ending Gang Violence

The industry lost a truly gifted and dedicated artist yesterday. Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday (May 31). Prior to his untimely death, the rapper was scheduled to meet with LAPD officials to discuss a plan of action to end gang violence in the area.

Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff revealed that he had planned to meet with Nip on Monday (Apr. 1) to discuss their new goals for the community.

"We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting, at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4 pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad," he wrote on Twitter.

The message was attached to a note from Roc Nation's Twitter account, offering condolences to Hussle and his family.

As previously reported, Nipsey Hussle was confirmed dead Sunday afternoon. Multiple shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot at Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. Two others were hit and are being treated at a local hospital.

In the wake of his death, a number of artists including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and J. Cole have hopped on social media to mourn the tremendous loss. Nipsey's murder is still under investigation.

We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting , at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad https://t.co/rcGtvw9c6L

— Steve Soboroff (@SteveSoboroff) April 1, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

16h ago

Nipsey Hussle Planned To Meet With LAPD About Ending Gang Violence

News

1d ago

Snoop Dogg, Nas, J. Cole, Drake And More React To Nipsey Hussle's Death

Entertainment

1d ago

Chris Rock Roasts Jussie Smollett At 50th Annual NAACP Award