Will Smith Puts Bid In To Appear In Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Music Video

The famed actor threw his cowboy hat in the ring for the potential visual.

Social media timelines and music playlists were taken over by a rising artist's undeniable hit earlier this season. After hitting an obstacle when Billboard opted to not consider Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" for its country charts, the Georgia native remixed the replay-worthy tune with Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Friday (April 5), the duo released the melody to fanfare and even caught the attention of another entertainer. Shortly after the song's debut, Will Smith took to Instagram to put his bid in to appear in the music video. To the visual of his Wild Wild West movie of the late 90s, the song plays out as Smith repurposed scenes from his hit film.

"Y'all call me when you're ready to shoot the video," Smith captioned the visual.

"Old Town Road" has since been the subject of viral memes and even serves as Texas Tech's men's basketball team's anthem. In an interview with TIME, Lil Nas X said the track "came after a period of feeling like I was out of options. I was living with my sister. She was pretty much fed up with me being there. That's where the chorus lyric came from—it was me saying, 'I want to leave everything behind.'"

The young artist then explained how the song transformed into something symbolic to his personal life. "The horse would be not having too much, but having what you have, in order to get to where you’re trying to go," he said. "The 'can’t nobody tell me nothing' part is referring to my parents: wanting me to go back to school, not thinking it’s that likely for [me] to make it."

Listen to "Old Town Road" below.