wiz khalifa
Getty Images

'Behind The Cam' Shows A More Intimate Side Of Wiz Khalifa And His Journey To Stardom

April 26, 2019 - 4:39 pm by Richy Rosario

Inside Snoop Dogg’s compound in Inglewood, California, puffs of marijuana smoke bubble across the air in a screening room where Wiz Khalifa’s new docu-series, Behind The Cam (its title pays homage to the rapper’s first name, Cameron) gets ready to illuminate the screen. On this balmy Wednesday evening, dozens of music industry folks and journalists are holding space over tacos and cocktails to get a first-look at Wiz in rare form.

Apple Music’s five-part mini-series showcases the Pittsburgh native’s most intimate moments, like sending his son Sebastian to school on a yellow bus as he sweetly reminds him to “watch his glasses” throughout the day. Aside from his parental duties, there are also interviews with his parents and close friends. His mom, nicknamed “Peachie,” described her grandson Sebastian as a mirror image of her son when he was a child. The testament was highlighted with adorable home videos of the “This Plane” rapper as a kid. The resemblance is striking—both physical and personality wise.

Behind The Cam provides viewers a deeper insight into Wiz’s journey to superstardom. At 16, he landed a job at a local recording studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while still in high school. In those early days, his name was Wizdom. By 19, he was signed to Warner Music Group and released the ubiquitous “Say Yeah.” Although the record deal turned sour, it fueled the 31-year-old rapper to work harder on his craft and to maintain a solid fan based on the strength of his buzz. He went on tour, did meet and greets and visited every store that would have him for an appearance.

His relentless attitude eventually paid off. In September 2010, “Black And Yellow” debuted to soaring praise and topped the Hot 100 Billboard chart at No. 1 in February 2011. The rest, as they say, is history. While showcasing his ascension, Wiz also uses his platform to uplift other creators. While hosting a producer competition, Wiz gave an overzealous waiter at swanky restaurant Tao, a chance to make beats. Through helping others, the father-of-one offers a bit of introspection when he admits that having his son with Amber Rose tremendously changed him and feels obligated to take better care of himself.

To encourage that energy, Wiz feels humbled by his parents’ praise throughout the documentary. “It was weird because I’m not used to hearing my parents talk about me, we just talk about everyday stuff,” he said after the screening. “It made me really appreciate their perspective and their point of view.”

While it’s eye-opening to see a candid view of Wiz’s world, it wasn’t always easy for him to be transparent on camera. “The process was really different for me because I’m used to doing interviews and not really giving a f**k about them,” he gushed. “It’s usually someone prying on you or trying to get you to say some sh*t that you didn’t even want to say.”

“Anyone who really knows me knows it takes a second to pull back the layers to really get to see who I really am,” he continued. “That’s what the interviewing process was like—it took about two interviews to really get comfortable, but that’s just me, I don’t let people straight in.”

Taylor Gang and Smac Media’s ‘Behind The Cam’ is now available on Apple Music.

In This Story:

Popular

Texas Administrator Suspended For Coloring In Black Student's Hair Design With Sharpie

From the Web

More on Vibe

Soledad-O-Brien-R-Kelly-Docuseries-Follow-Up
Journalist Soledad O'Brien hosts Global Citizen - Breaking the Silence: Beyond the Dream at Riverside Church on September 17, 2017 in New York City
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Soledad O’Brien To Host 'Surviving R. Kelly' Follow-Up Special

Accusations of sexual assault against R. Kelly remained under the radar until the critically acclaimed docuseries Surviving R. Kelly brought to light an array of stories from the women who faced abuse as well as those who idly supported the singer's behavior. With the tides changing, Lifetime has highlighted the aftermath in the follow-up special, Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact.

Hosted by veteran journalist Soledad O’Brien, Deadline reports the two-hour special will showcase how the documentary and the stories of the survivors have shifted conversations of sexual violence as it pertains to black women. Soledad will reportedly speak to journalists, legal experts as well as the women who have continued to support the singer.

Since the release of the docuseries, the singer parted ways with his record label and is now facing jail time for unpaid child support as well as counts of aggravated sexual assault. He's also faced more accusations of the sexual assault with unearthed videotapes brought to light by prosecutor Michael Avenatti.

The docuseries was created by writer and author dream hampton, who was named one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential People of 2019.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact will premiere Saturday, May 4 at 10 PM ET/PT on Lifetime.

Watch the promo below.

Continue Reading
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: "Empire" With Jussie Smollett
Getty Images

Jussie Smollett's Potentially Final 'Empire' Episode Draws Low Viewership

It hasn't been revealed whether Empire will return for a sixth season. However, if the show returns, there's no word on if Jussie Smollett will reprise his role as Jamal Lyon.

Regardless of the unknown, it looks like fans weren't all the way tuned-in to what may have very well have been Smollett's last episode on the show. Per Variety, Jamal's groundbreaking wedding episode garnered low ratings for the Fox series.

"The episode, in which Smollett’s character Jamal Lyon tied the knot in TV’s first-ever black, gay wedding, returned a 1.1 rating in the key 18-49 demo and 3.8 million total viewers," reports the site. "Those numbers are a tick up on the 1.07 rating of the previous two weeks, but are still down on the season 5 average, which currently sits at around 1.4."

Smollett's character was written out of the last two episodes of the fifth season, due to his highly-publicized arrest in February for allegedly filing a false police report claiming that he was attacked physically and verbally in Chicago. All 16 charges against him were dropped in March.

Recently, his Empire family penned a letter of support for their cast member, urging the show's producers to allow him to come back for the unannounced sixth season.

"[Smollett] is kind. He is compassionate," the letter says. "He is honest and above all he is filled with integrity. He is also innocent and no longer subject to legal uncertainty with the criminal charges against him having been dropped."

Continue Reading
2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals
Leon Bennett

John Singleton In Coma After Suffering Major Stroke

John Singleton is reportedly in a coma after suffering from a major stroke, TMZ reports.

The Boyz N the Hood filmmaker has reportedly been in the ICU since last weekend. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Singleton's mother, Sheila Ward, is asking a judge to appoint her temporary conservator of his work because he is "unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter." Singleton was reportedly working on several projects and preparing to sign a lucrative settlement agreement at the time of his stroke, according to Ward.

As previously reported, Singleton suffered a stroke on April 17, after returning from Costa Rica. After experiencing problems with his legs, he reportedly checked into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he suffered a stroke in his hospital room.

This story is developing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Goodbye Costa Rica... one of my new favorite places in the world.... so much to see so little time...

A post shared by JOHN SINGLETON (@johnsingleton) on Mar 6, 2019 at 1:07pm PST

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2d ago

B2K’s Millennium Tour Rakes In $5 Million

Music News

2d ago

Kerry Lathan, Man Injured In Nipsey Hussle Shooting, Breaks Silence

News

2d ago

Texas Administrator Suspended For Coloring In Black Student's Hair Design With Sharpie