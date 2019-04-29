4: A plaque marks the original site location as the 40th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival approaches August 14, 2009 in Bethel, New York.

Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival Cancelled Over Production Delays

UPDATE: 4/29/19 2:03 PM ET

Turns out, Woodstock 50 will go on as planned the actual organizers told the Poughkeepsie Journal says, “Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the festival’s cancellation and legal remedy will (be) sought.”

Welp. As Spin points out, Dentsu Aegis may have pulled their funding but despite the loss of coins, Woodstock 50 will go on as planned.

No one wants a Fyre Festival or anything close to it. That seems to be particularly the reason why the organizers of Woodstock 50 have decided to cancel the upcoming festival.

In a statement to Billboard on Monday (April 29), Dentsu Aegis Network, the company funding the festival, confirmed the festival's cancellation.

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival," the statement reads. "But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees."

The festival was intended to run for three days in New York. The first day promised performances from Run the Jewels, Princess Nokia, Akon, Santana, and more. The second would include sets from Chance, India.Arie, Gary Clark Jr., and Sir. The third and final day was intended to finish strong with Jay-Z, Janelle Monae, Common, and Earl Sweatshirt.

"As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival," the statement said. "As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

The original Woodstock was held in New York's Catskill Mountains from 1969 to 2009. More than 32 acts performed during the events, attracting 400,000 fans.