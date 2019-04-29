Woodstock-Festival-Cancelled-2019
4: A plaque marks the original site location as the 40th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival approaches August 14, 2009 in Bethel, New York.
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Image

Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival Cancelled Over Production Delays

April 29, 2019 - 12:58 pm by Desire Thompson

UPDATE: 4/29/19 2:03 PM ET 

Turns out, Woodstock 50 will go on as planned the actual organizers told the Poughkeepsie Journal says, “Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the festival’s cancellation and legal remedy will (be) sought.”

Welp. As Spin points out, Dentsu Aegis may have pulled their funding but despite the loss of coins, Woodstock 50 will go on as planned.

___

No one wants a Fyre Festival or anything close to it. That seems to be particularly the reason why the organizers of Woodstock 50 have decided to cancel the upcoming festival.

In a statement to Billboard on Monday (April 29), Dentsu Aegis Network, the company funding the festival, confirmed the festival's cancellation.

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival," the statement reads. "But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees."

The festival was intended to run for three days in New York. The first day promised performances from Run the JewelsPrincess NokiaAkon, Santana, and more. The second would include sets from Chance, India.ArieGary Clark Jr., and Sir. The third and final day was intended to finish strong with Jay-Z, Janelle MonaeCommon, and Earl Sweatshirt.

"As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival," the statement said. "As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

The original Woodstock was held in New York's Catskill Mountains from 1969 to 2009. More than 32 acts performed during the events, attracting 400,000 fans.

In This Story:

Popular

'Boyz N The Hood' Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Dead At 76

From the Web

More on Vibe

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Getty Images

Power Moves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Establish Production Company

Russell Wilson was just recently in the news for signing a record-breaking contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, and now the quarterback is once again in the midst of the media for making another major, career move. Wilson, in a joint effort with wife and singer, Ciara, is launching a production company for film, TV and digital content.

Why Not You productions aims to tell "inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories," and will serve as an outlet for Wilson's "innovative and creative side."

"While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” Wilson and Ciara said in a joint press statement. "We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent."

This wouldn't be the power couple's first venture into entrepreneurship. Earlier this year Ciara launched her entertainment company and record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, that plans to align music with "film, fashion, technology and philanthropy." Wilson's West2East Empire is a media and production company that focuses on film, television (scripted and unscripted,) animation, voiceover as well as digital. It's clear the two have more than enough experience in this lane, so fans should only expect the best.

"For us, we want to be able to create, create, create," Wilson said. "For West2East, we always say, 'A+ only.' That's our motto."

Continue Reading

Back To 'BEL-AIR': Will Smith Is A Fan Of The Viral 'Fresh Prince' Remake

Putting your own spin on a cult classic TV show out there is risky business, but getting the star of the show in question to bless the project is the reward of a lifetime. Filmmaker Morgan Cooper has learned this first hand. Cooper, the filmmaker behind the BEL-AIR trailer that made its way across the web at the top of March, shocked and impressed the masses with his reimagined version of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, especially Will Smith.

The original Fresh Prince met up with Cooper in Miami to personally commend him on the work he did on the dramatic reinterpretation of the storied '90s show. "I saw this trailer that Morgan Cooper hooked up," he said during the filmed meet-up. "This is the first time that I've heard something and that I was like, 'Yo, that's an idea that is brilliant.'"

As an added treat, he introduced Cooper to Mike Soccio, a former writer for Fresh Prince. Although Smith has said he's not down for a Fresh Prince reboot in the past, he admits his intrigue with the somber redirection of Cooper's BEL-AIR. "The dramatic version of these ideas means that you can use existing storylines, but it's not going to seem like you're redoing an episode because the storyline is going to be brand new from the dramatic perspective," Smith said.

While the trailer can be considered "fan-made" for now, it'll be interesting to see where the CAA-represented director will take this idea. Either way, Smith seems like he will be in his corner. Watch the entire session up top.

Continue Reading

NYC Dancers Shut Down Times Square For Beyoncé’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge

Last week, Beyoncé began to utilize her Instagram Stories feature by reposting several dance videos that were set to her re-worked version of Frankie Beverly’s “Before I Let Go.” The track was produced by Tay Keith, and interpolates “Candy” by Cameo to create a modern rendition of the cookout-ready classic.

Dance fans from all over have been gathering their squad and practicing their best two-step for a chance at being acknowledged by the Queen Bey, and Times Square was the scene of one of the most shared entries of the #BeforeILetGoChallenge.

NYC choreographer Charles Smith Jr. shut down the Big Apple for his video, which was dripping in Black Girl Magic and Black Boy Joy from start to finish. While he initially posted a video of the dance at a different location, the response for a second version of the dance was highly requested.

“After the initial video, I received crazy amounts of DMs asking me to teach it again in a class setting,” Smith told VIBE of the first video, which was reposted by Beyoncé on her Stories. “I was adamant on not ‘charging’ folks to do this slide, you know, because it was created as a love offering to us black folks. So, I decided to just do it again in a larger setting, and where else but Times Square?”

Smith has choreographed for various NBA dance teams such as the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, as well as Jidenna, T-Pain and more. Recently, he was an assistant to creative director Jemel Williams for Lizzo’s Coachella set and tour. Since releasing the Times Square version of the dance, Smith’s choreography has been shared by Ms. Tina Knowles, Michael B. Jordan, Essence, BET and more.

“I created this in the image of my mom, my grandmas, my aunts, my sisters, my cousins,” he continues. “When I heard it, for obvious reasons it took me back to my childhood cookouts… I wanted to create something we could do now! Something that we could all get up and do when the song comes on. It’s not about the steps, it’s about the feeling of the steps.”

Peep the video above.

View this post on Instagram

Pull up in #timessquare with the squad 🤛🏾🤛🏾🤛🏾 much love y’all !!! #blackgirlmagic #blackboyjoy !! Y’all gone get the energy for the rest of the year ✊🏾

A post shared by Charles Smith Jr. (@kingchuckaduck) on Apr 27, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

@mstinalawson am working on my dance challenge now Repost @bethertv with @get_repostmstin #BeforeIetgochallenge in Times Square. ✨ 🔁 @kingchuckaduck

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 29, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

4h ago

John Singleton: The Cinematic Voice Of The Hip-Hop Generation

Entertainment

4h ago

Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch Production Company

Features

7h ago

Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water Turns The Tide In Virginia Beach: Recap