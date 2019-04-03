Yasiin Bey's Forthcoming 'Negus' Project Will Only Live In Galleries
Yasiin Bey's traveling "sound installation" will be an experience you can't take home with you.
If you've been itching for some more material from Yasiin Bey, there's good news for you. The wordsmith formerly known as Mos Def has a new project on the way, but the catch is you won't be able to take it home with you. Negus, what Bey categorizes as a "sound installation," will reportedly "unfold as a series of varied installations around the world,” and is based on music from 2015 that he recorded while in London. Negus was produced by Lord Tusk, Steven Julien, and ACyde, and the tracklist includes songs such as "Dream Study," "Waves" and "Hemp."
Last weekend, a lucky crowd got to get a first listen of the eight-track album at Art Basel Hong Kong, the kickoff audio experience in a series of gallery installations. After Art Basel, Bey's work will live Dubai's The Third Line in collaboration with Sunny Rabhar until April.
Shot by Yasiin Bey ••• Let’s just say I had more awkward moments in a matter of 2 encounters over a span of perhaps 20 minutes in all. But instead of being able to be take a photo with him, he has taken a photo of us and signed it. But prior to this,23 got to listen to Mos Def aka Yasiin Bey’s newest album outside and enjoying the Hong Kong skyline & light show. Let me just state that this man is one humble and amazing human being. This definitely made our #artbaselhongkong experience a whole lot better. Happy Tuesday y’all. #jwleemoments #jwleeadventures #jmarleetravels
The next locations have yet to be announced, but keep your eyes peeled for news.