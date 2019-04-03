Nelly will not face criminal charges for an alleged sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the United Kingdom, TMZ reports. The case was dropped after the alleged victim failed to cooperate with the police.

UK officials reportedly told Nelly that they will not take any further action against him at this time. According to the alleged victim's attorney, Karen Koehler, her client refused to cooperate due to issues with the police department's investigation.

"We told the Essex police we would no longer participate in their shoddy investigation and shifted our focus to the federal lawsuit where we will wait on the judge to decide that outcome," Koehler told the celebrity site.

As previously reported, the accuser identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit in Nov. 2018, alleging that Nelly forced her to perform oral sex on him after one of his European shows in 2017. After an official investigation was launched, however, Jane Doe accused the Essex police of treating her like a suspect instead of a victim and ultimately slowing down the case.

This isn't the first time Nelly has been accused of sexual misconduct. The rapper was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of second-degree rape, but charges were never filed. He has denied all of the allegations.

Jane Doe's case is not entirely closed, but Essex Police will only revisit the incident if new information surfaces.