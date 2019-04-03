Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def
Yasiin Bey's Forthcoming 'Negus' Project Will Only Live In Galleries

April 3, 2019 - 12:45 pm by VIBE

Yasiin Bey's traveling "sound installation" will be an experience you can't take home with you. 

If you've been itching for some more material from Yasiin Bey, there's good news for you. The wordsmith formerly known as Mos Def has a new project on the way, but the catch is you won't be able to take it home with you. Negus, what Bey categorizes as a "sound installation," will reportedly "unfold as a series of varied installations around the world,” and is based on music from 2015 that he recorded while in London. Negus was produced by Lord Tusk, Steven Julien, and ACyde, and the tracklist includes songs such as "Dream Study," "Waves" and "Hemp."

Last weekend, a lucky crowd got to get a first listen of the eight-track album at Art Basel Hong Kong, the kickoff audio experience in a series of gallery installations. After Art Basel, Bey's work will live Dubai's The Third Line in collaboration with Sunny Rabhar until April.

The next locations have yet to be announced, but keep your eyes peeled for news.

