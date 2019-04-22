2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE - Night 3
YG Shares Fourth Album Title Ahead Of May Release Date

April 22, 2019 - 12:49 pm by VIBE Staff

The project will be released on May 3.

YG is preparing to bless fans with a highly-anticipated full-length album since he announced its release for May 3. Now, in an interview with Billboard, the "FDT" rapper shared the fourth studio project's name, 4REAL 4REAL.

The 29-year-old artist revealed that being in the studio is where he feels unabashedly free, especially given this tough time since his longtime friend Nipsey Hussle was murdered on March 31. "If I'm not doing music, I feel depressed," he said. "I feel like I ain't sh*t. I like to create, and right now, I know where I want to be, and I know how to get there."

The Compton native's previous album, Stay Dangerous, hosts singles like "Big Bank," "Handgun," and other cuts featuring Jay 305 like "Bulletproof," "Slay" with Quavo," and "Power" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

"From my first album to my second album, and from my second album to my third album, it took me two years to put out each project," he said. "That wasn't my choice. Life was changing: I got shot, I had a daughter. It was crazy—it took a little longer."

YG's upcoming project was originally slated for a mid-April release, but when the shocking news of Hussle's passing hit, the famed rapper placed a halt on the soundscape's debut. During his first weekend set at Coachella, YG said he was able to push through the performance given his consumption of alcohol. "But my ni**a gone," he said, per HipHopDX. "I got to deal with the sh*t. So I decided to push my album back to May 3."

T.I. Bails 23 Nonviolent Offenders Out Of Jail For Easter

T.I. did a remarkable thing this Easter (April 21). In the true spirit of the holiday, T.I. bailed 23 nonviolent offenders out of the DeKalb County Jail in Georgia.

T.I., Love & Hip Hop's Scrapp Deleon, and the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga reportedly worked together to bail out seven women and 16 men who were locked up for first-time or nonviolent offenses. The deed was done as part of the church's "Bail Out" program.

"It's almost like finally meeting the good Samaritan – somebody who you don't know that you didn't see coming," senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said good deed. "They're appreciative to be able to press the refresh button."

The philanthropic work doesn't stop after the men and women are released, however. The "Bail Out" program also connects the newly-released citizens with a certified mentor for weekly check-ins. A portion of the donations received by the program will be used to establish college funds for former inmates with children.

According to Fox 5, New Birth Missionary launched the "Bail Out" program on Lent (Mar. 6). They pledged to raise $40,000 in order to bail inmates out of jail just in time for Easter Sunday. As soon as T.I. got involved, donations reportedly skyrocketed to $120,000.

We should take note of their courageous efforts.

Kanye West Debuts New Song "Water" At Coachella 2019

Kanye West took fans to church with his Sunday Service series at Coachella 2019 on Easter Day(April 21). In addition to running through his past hits, Ye debuted a new song called "Water."

West stood atop a hill at the festival grounds surrounded by celebrity friends. "We are water / Clean us like the rain in spring / Take the chlorine out of conversation," he sang.

Elsewhere during his special performance, Kanye and his choir delivered soulful renditions of "All Falls Down," "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," "Jesus Walks," and Kirk Franklin’s "Brighter Day." Chance the Rapper and Teyana Taylor also took the mic to perform "Ultralight Beam" and "Never Would Have Made It" respectively.

Celebrity guests included Ty Dolla $ign, DMX, Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, the Kardashian-Jenners, and more.

"Water" is believed to be from Kanye's forthcoming album, Yandhi, but it has not been confirmed at this time. Check out Kanye West's Sunday Service in the video below.

"Water" is believed to be from Kanye's forthcoming album, Yandhi, but it has not been confirmed at this time.

— GDE (@GlobalDanceElec) April 21, 2019

 

Chris Brown Confirms Summer Tour With Nicki Minaj

Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj are hitting the road. The duo will team up for an upcoming U.S. tour set to kick off this summer, Brown confirmed via social media Friday (April 19) after Variety reported that the tour would begin in the fall.

A potential Sept. 13 concert at New Jersey’s Prudential Center was added to the venue's website and later deleted. The site listed Brown as the marquee act, while Minaj was a featured performer.

Besides going on tour together, Minaj makes an appearance on Brown’s newly released single “Wobble Up,” which also features G-Eazy. The track is the latest music collaboration from Brown and Minaj who have worked together a few times over the years.

News of the joint tour comes a day after it was reported that Minaj parted ways with her longtime management team. The “Gonja Burns” rapper was originally billed to hit the road with Future for the North American leg of her Queen tour but the jaunt was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. The Queens native recently finished up her European tour with Juice WRLD as her special guest.

Last Sunday, Minaj took the stage as a surprise guest for week one of Ariana Grande’s headlining set at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music Festival. It’s unclear if she will hit the stage when Grande returns to perform for week two of Coachella on April 21.

