YG Takes The "Stop Snitchin" Rule Back To Slavery Days In New Video

April 24, 2019 - 4:38 pm by VIBE

YG is trying his hand at more cinematically stimulating music video fare for his newest release. For the past two weekends at Coachella, the Compton, Calif. rapper worked through grief and treated the massive crowd to a brand new single from his forthcoming album, 4REAL 4REAL.

During his Coachella set, "Stop Snitchin" called out loose lips from the likes of Tekashi 6ix9ine and others, but the official video released today (April 24) pivots in a totally different direction: to slavery. In the slightly comical visual, YG plays one of several slaves who plots to escape the plantation in search of freedom. However, an individual reluctant to flee falls behind on the night in question and, as the song title suggests, rats them out.

Don't expect the video to be any sort of conscious offering—it gets a little weird when he's hanging from a tree—but if you need a chuckle-inducing break from a stressful day, let a dancing, old cloth-wearing YG be your relief.

As you wait for the fast-approaching release of his album, now due on May 3, watch the video for "Stop Snitchin" up top.

