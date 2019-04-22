YNW Melly: State Seeking Death Penalty In Rapper's Murder Case
According to reports, the state of Florida is reportedly seeking the death penalty in YNW Melly's murder case. The rapper was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Florida is one of 30 states in which capital punishment is legal.
"In the docs, the State says it believes it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Melly killed his friends for financial gain, the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, and he committed homicide in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner," reports TMZ. "The State also believes Melly is a criminal gang member."
Melly (real name Jamell Demons) is being accused of killing his friends back in October 2018. He is said to have shot his friends Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. to death, hitting them in the back, head and torso. He also reportedly drove around with their bodies in the car, and shot up his own car to make it look like a drive-by shooting.
This is a developing story.