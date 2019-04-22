YG is preparing to bless fans with a highly-anticipated full-length album since he announced its release for May 3. Now, in an interview with Billboard, the "FDT" rapper shared the fourth studio project's name, 4REAL 4REAL.

The 29-year-old artist revealed that being in the studio is where he feels unabashedly free, especially given this tough time since his longtime friend Nipsey Hussle was murdered on March 31. "If I'm not doing music, I feel depressed," he said. "I feel like I ain't sh*t. I like to create, and right now, I know where I want to be, and I know how to get there."

The Compton native's previous album, Stay Dangerous, hosts singles like "Big Bank," "Handgun," and other cuts featuring Jay 305 like "Bulletproof," "Slay" with Quavo," and "Power" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

"From my first album to my second album, and from my second album to my third album, it took me two years to put out each project," he said. "That wasn't my choice. Life was changing: I got shot, I had a daughter. It was crazy—it took a little longer."

YG's upcoming project was originally slated for a mid-April release, but when the shocking news of Hussle's passing hit, the famed rapper placed a halt on the soundscape's debut. During his first weekend set at Coachella, YG said he was able to push through the performance given his consumption of alcohol. "But my ni**a gone," he said, per HipHopDX. "I got to deal with the sh*t. So I decided to push my album back to May 3."

It ain’t right that the homie is gone and not here with his kids and family this Easter. With all the love that’s bein shown & everything great the homie set up and left behind for his family and kids I STILL DONT UNDERSTAND! Forever @nipseyhussle the gr8 😢💙💙💔💔

