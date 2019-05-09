Over 1,000 Guns Confiscated From Los Angeles Home

May 9, 2019 - 9:23 am by VIBE

An enormous amount of guns was confiscated from a Los Angeles area home, and when we write 'enormous,' it's not an exaggeration.

A search warrant was served for a home in Bel-Air, and the guns inside the home that were taken out of the home were all laid out on the street. Per TMZ, one man was arrested for "selling, possessing or transporting illegal assault weapons," however, it was not his home. The person who the home belongs to is currently living in Europe, and hasn't returned to the L.A. home in several years.

"'Pursuant to an anonymous tip, ATF and LAPD became aware of an individual conducting illegal firearms transactions outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possesses,'" the site continues. "The ATF says they have seized more than 1,000 firearms, adding the public is in no danger."

Police were initially convinced that there were squatters inside the home in possession of the firearms, however, they are now not sure if they had permission to live in the home or not. A person familiar with the neighborhood told the gossip site that there have been "caretakers" coming and going at the home.

The Last Big Rich Town: Starz Announces Season 6 Is The Final Season Of 'Power'

Car Reported Stolen In Case Of Missing 4-Year-Old Girl Found In Texas Parking Lot

Authorities in Texas have located the car reported stolen by the stepfather of 4-year-old Maleah Davis who has been missing since last week. The gray Nissan Altima was discovered by a taxi driver in the parking lot of a Houston suburb Thursday (May 9).

The car was unlocked with no noticeable damage, according to the Associated Press. Maleah’s stepfather, Darion Vence, claims that she was kidnapped by two men in a pickup truck. However, Houston police say Vence’s story has changed several times and that they are now unable to get in contact with him. He is currently a “person of interest” in the case.

Vence told authorities that he was approached by unidentified men after he pulled over to fix a flat tire while on his way to pick up Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, from the airport last Friday (May 3). He maintained that the men knocked him unconscious and abducted him and the children. He went on to say that the men eventually let him and his son go free but disappeared with Maleah. Vence reported Maleah missing a day later.

Bowens, who was at the scene when the missing vehicle was discovered, was seen on her hands and knees and in tears. “Where is my baby?” she was heard saying.

Last summer, Maleah and her two brothers were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services after Maleah suffered a head injury that led to multiple brain surgeries. The children's relatives were caring for them before they were returned to their parents in February, although CPS continued to monitor the children. Bowens has denied allegations that Maleah was being physically abuses.

The remaining children have since been removed from the custody of Bowens and Vence who are banned from contacting them.

 

50 Cent Calls Out Jackie Long Over Alleged Loan

50 Cent is back at it again. Fif hopped on Instagram on Thursday (May 9) to call out ATL actor Jackie Long, claiming he owes him money.

It all started when 50 posted a photo of Long on Instagram, looking to collect on Long's alleged debt. "This punk a** n***a @jackielong better give me my money. You on BET now you can have mine by Monday fool," Fif wrote.

Long quickly caught wind of 50's trolling tactics and hit back with a similar post on his Instagram account, except he claimed 50 was the one who owed money. "N***a I gave you $250k you bitch about what n***a?" He wrote in response.

"Jackie interest Jackie you gotta pay me, puff was gonna kill you fool. I saved your life," 50 Cent in a rebuttal post.

It's unclear what loan they are referring to or how much the debt is. Nevertheless, this whole situation seems a lot like 50's other money drama with Teairra Mari. The singer owes 50 more than $100,000 after she lost a revenge porn lawsuit against the rapper.

Check out all the drama below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Wayment!! Let me find out #JackieLong is the next person on #50Cent’s list 😩 (📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ClapbackSeason: #JackieLong said he ain’t backing down from #50Cent!! (view earlier post)—(📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 4:13pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#TSRClapbackSeason: Whew! #50Cent responds to #RayJ 😩 See previous post! 👀👀(📸: @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

Nipsey Hussle's Flagship Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors

Nipsey Hussle's flagship Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles has reportedly closed its doors temporarily. The company announced that it will no longer run as a brick and mortar business on social media on May 6.

"Thank you to everyone who's placed an order with us these last couple of weeks. We appreciate the unprecedented outpour of support. It means a lot to our team and family," the announcement reads.

Although the company will not function as a brick and mortar for the time being, it's online business will continue as normal. "We are working around the clock to fulfill every order placed. We ask for your patience as we get everything fulfilled and shipped out to you. Additionally, our flagship store is closed right now, but our online store is open 24/7 to serve you and is the only authorized retailer of our brand. Once again, thank you for your support."

Following Nipsey's death on Mar. 31, Marathon Clothing received an influx in sales. In fact, most of the company's merch sold out within the week.

The announcement comes shortly after Nip's family and his team decided to shut down the memorial that was located outside of the store after bootleggers attempted to profit off of the tragedy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you 🏁

A post shared by The Marathon Clothing (@themarathonclothing) on May 6, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

It is unclear when the Marathon flagship will reopen its doors at this time.

