Over 1,000 Guns Confiscated From Los Angeles Home

An enormous amount of guns was confiscated from a Los Angeles area home, and when we write 'enormous,' it's not an exaggeration.

A search warrant was served for a home in Bel-Air, and the guns inside the home that were taken out of the home were all laid out on the street. Per TMZ, one man was arrested for "selling, possessing or transporting illegal assault weapons," however, it was not his home. The person who the home belongs to is currently living in Europe, and hasn't returned to the L.A. home in several years.

"'Pursuant to an anonymous tip, ATF and LAPD became aware of an individual conducting illegal firearms transactions outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possesses,'" the site continues. "The ATF says they have seized more than 1,000 firearms, adding the public is in no danger."

Police were initially convinced that there were squatters inside the home in possession of the firearms, however, they are now not sure if they had permission to live in the home or not. A person familiar with the neighborhood told the gossip site that there have been "caretakers" coming and going at the home.