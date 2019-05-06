Beyonce has proven that she knows exactly when and how to boost a business move into an even bigger cultural moment. Right on the heels of releasing her beloved Homecoming documentary on Netflix and a live album of the extensive Coachella set (as well as finally adding her Lemonade visual album to streaming services), Bey has catapulted the next phase of her sartorial expertise in a special way. At the top of April, we learned of her exciting Ivy Park relaunch collaboration with Adidas.

On Thursday (April 25), she shared that a Coachella 2019 event with Grambling State University's marching band and dancers was actually a teaser of what's to come with the athleisure line. During Coachella weekend, the school turned a private yellow enclave in Indio, Calif. into a hub of all-black-everything culture and excellence. The short fashion film, dubbed Homecoming Weekend, was a mashup of Bey's glorification and celebration of HBCU culture and a taste of the energy of the fashion-forward Adidas extension.

First of all Happy Resurrection Sunday!!!! Now let’s talk about what he’s done!!!!! This is by-far one of this hardest secrets I’ve had to keep 😩!! But I knew a moment like this would be in my future if I continued to just receive it!! It wasn’t just me tho, my entire life people have been speaking @beyonce into my life and it feels like just yesterday I met @kimmiegeedotcom and did an interview with @ashleycmeverett in 2014 (HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY QUEEN BTW!!!🎉🎉) Now to be able to say I performed 5 feet from QueenBey herself as she cheered me on is only an opportunity put together by the lord and it only made me even more hungry to officially #tour with her one day. #GRAMFAM #GSGSGSGSUUUUUU #WhenYourSupportSystemStandsTenToesDownBehindYou #ITAINTOVER

Mad you missed out on the festivities? Us, too. At least we can all take a slice of HBCU pride home with us by experiencing the lively video up top.