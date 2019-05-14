50 Cent Jokes About Running For President In 2020

You always get a good laugh when scrolling through 50 Cent's social media feed, but his latest post might be his funniest joke yet. The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 14), where he suggested he would be running for president in the 2020 election.

50 posted a presidential flyer on Instagram with the phrase, "NO ONE WILL DARE OWE AMERICA AGAIN!... FOFTY FOR PRESIDENT." In the caption, he also insisted that "all debts will be paid by Monday, no more loans and no your not gonna see my taxes."

Obviously, 50's latest stunt is just another example of his trolling tactics. Even so, it wouldn't be too unusual for a celebrity to show interest in the presidential seat. Kanye West and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also previously indicated that they would like to make a run for the White House.

Not sure the country could take another celebrity in office, but anything is possible at this point. Check out 50 Cent's latest Instagram post featuring the original artwork created by McVader down below.