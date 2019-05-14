Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event &amp; After Party
50 Cent Jokes About Running For President In 2020

May 14, 2019

You always get a good laugh when scrolling through 50 Cent's social media feed, but his latest post might be his funniest joke yet. The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 14), where he suggested he would be running for president in the 2020 election.

50 posted a presidential flyer on Instagram with the phrase, "NO ONE WILL DARE OWE AMERICA AGAIN!... FOFTY FOR PRESIDENT." In the caption, he also insisted that "all debts will be paid by Monday, no more loans and no your not gonna see my taxes."

Obviously, 50's latest stunt is just another example of his trolling tactics. Even so, it wouldn't be too unusual for a celebrity to show interest in the presidential seat. Kanye West and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also previously indicated that they would like to make a run for the White House.

Not sure the country could take another celebrity in office, but anything is possible at this point. Check out 50 Cent's latest Instagram post featuring the original artwork created by McVader down below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All debts will be paid by Monday, no more loans and no your not gonna see my taxes 🤨LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #bellator

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

young-money-rapper-flow-sentenced-life-prison-double-murder-1557886410
YouTube

Former Young Money Rapper Flow Sentenced To Life In Prison For Double Murder

Flow, a New Orleans rapper formerly signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money record label, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday (May 14) for double murder, NOLA.com reports.

Criminal District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier sentenced Flow to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each count of second-degree murder charges. He was also sentenced to an additional 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder, 40 years for obstruction of justice, and 30 years for conspiracy to obstruct justice. The sentencing arrived nearly one month after a jury convicted him in a 11-1 verdict on April 8, after deliberating for nearly 2 hours.

Flow was convicted of killing brothers, Kendrick, 22, and Kendred Bishop, 18 on May 25, 2015 in New Orleans. The victims were reportedly found in their black Kia with gunshot wounds. Prosecutors said that Flow killed the Bishop's because he thought they stole $8,000 and two guns from his girlfriend’s car a week earlier, according to NOLA.com.

Flow – whose real name is Widner Degruy – attempted to place the blame on his accomplice, Jonathan Evans and his cousin, but Evans struck a deal with law enforcement and testified against Flow. Evans was reportedly sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the double murder. In addition to Evans' testimony, investigators found Degruy's cell phone at the scene of the crime.

Ahead of his trial, Degruy reportedly pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the case. He confessed to the jury that he lied to police when he denied knowing about the Bishops' murders.

Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova read a statement on behalf of the victims’ mother, Sherry Strauss. "In the beginning, I hated you," the statement read. "I considered you a monster. Today, I no longer hate you. I feel sorry for you."

Flow was signed to Young Money Entertainment in 2012, and made his first appearance on wax with Lil Wayne on the single, "Inkredible (Remix)," which was featured on the 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait.

Premiere Of Fathom Events' "Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life" - Arrivals
Getty Images

Chris Brown Debuts Cover Art, Release Date For ‘Indigo’ Album

Indigo is coming.

Chris Brown unveiled the front and back cover art and tentative release date for his upcoming ninth studio album via social media Tuesday (May 14). The album is chocked full of guest appearances including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, H.E.R., G-Eazy, Sage the Gemini, Lil Jon, Juvenile and more.

The forthcoming release, which features double covers, is scheduled to debut on June 21. The drop date could be pushed back to June 28, pending “possible delays,” Brown explained.

FRONT AND BACK OF THE OFFICIAL “INDIGO” album double covers June 21st but with any possible delays JUNE 28th. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r8e4QpNZXo

— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 14, 2019

The extraterrestrial illustrations were done by Barcelona-born muralist Saturno and Chicago-bred digital artist, Jeff Cole.

The “Wobble Up” singer jokingly likened his album to Avengers: Endgame with a photo recreation of the film’s poster that features him as the main character. “I have acquired all the infinity stones,” Brown wrote.

Check out the Avengers-inspired artwork below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I have acquired all the infinity stones. Only this time when I “SNAP” hopefully people will wake up ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on May 14, 2019 at 2:41pm PDT

