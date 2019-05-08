50 Cent And La La To Produce New Drama Series For Starz

50 Cent may not be rejoining the cast of Power for the final season, but he is teaming up with his former castmate for a new series. According to Deadline, 50 Cent and La La Anthony are reportedly gearing up to produce a new drama series for Starz, entitled Intercepted.

Intercepted is reportedly based on the 2018 novel by Alexa Martin. The best-seller depicts Marlee Harper, an NFL girlfriend who finds herself single for the first time in 10 years after breaking up with her NFL star boyfriend. Harper vows to never date a football star again, but the new hotshot quarterback in town has different plans for her.

The forthcoming series is part of a four-year development deal 50 inked with Starz in 2018. Fif and the premium channel network also have two series lined up called The Black Mafia Family and Vanguard.

"When I sat down with [Starz CEO Chris Albrecht] and walked him through my plans for G-Unit Film & Television going forward, he let me know I was essentially requesting the biggest deal in premium cable history," Jackson said of the development deal. "We will continue our proven track record of breaking records and delivering unique content for audiences around the world. Get the strap."

Intercepted does not have a production or release date at this time.