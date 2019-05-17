50 Cent Hits Back At Lord Jamar Over Eminem Comments

Lord Jamar is known for his controversial critiques, the latest of which landed him in 50 Cent’s crosshairs. The Brand Nubian member called Eminem “wack” in an interview with RapMatic where he declared that black people don’t listen to the Grammy winner’s music.

“My thing about Eminem and all that — and I hate bringing his fu**ing name up — my thing about this muthf**ka’ is you can’t crown somebody king and circumvent the true kingdom,” Jamar explained. “White people will crown Eminem king because he sold the most records out of all rappers, but when we go into every day life of black people, people who are the originators of this s**t, we don’t fu**ing listen to Eminem.

“We don’t go to the gym and turn on Eminem. We don’t turn on Eminem on the way to the club — I’m talking about live ni**as, I don’t know about corny ni**as,” he pointed out. “You don’t hear Eminem in the club unless he’s f**king with somebody else on the record.”

Jamar also called Em’s content, delivery, and the 2018 diss record aimed at him and other rappers, “wack.”

Naturally, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to defend Em.” Lord Jerome better sit his a** down,” Fif wrote intentionally misspelling Jamar’s name. “I thought you died already ni**a. Get the f**k outta here.

“You ain’t Grand Puba anyway,” he continued before adding, “I’m gonna need a bum a** ni**a in one of my shows. I’ll be reaching out shortly.”

At press time, Jamar had yet to respond to 50 Cent. Watch his full interview below.