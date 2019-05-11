ABC-50-Cent-Shows-Fall-Premieres
Actor/rapper Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent attends the Cinema Society & 2(x)ist screening of "Twelve" at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on July 28, 2010 in New York City
Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

ABC Orders 50 Cent Produced Series 'For Life' For 2019-2020 Season

May 11, 2019 - 1:56 pm by Desire Thompson

50 Cent's multitasking skills continue to work in his favor as ABC has officially added the hour-long drama For Life to their 2019-2020 season.

Deadline reports the series is produced by Mr. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Hank Steinberg. Based on the life of Isaac Wright, Jr., the legal drama will follow his journey from wrongly incarcerated prisoner to a lawyer as he litigates cases for other inmates while attempting to overturn his life sentence.

The series rests under 50 Cent's G-Unit production umbrella and Sony Pictures TV. For Life appears to be a favorite for ABC–the order was negotiated for three extra days in hopes to provide better resources for their independent studio.

The rapper-actor has picked a perfect producer in Steinberg. He is the creator of the critically acclaimed drama Without A Trace that ran for seven seasons on CBS. He's also the co-creator and showrunner on TNT’s The Last Ship which ran for five seasons.

For Life will also star Nicholas Pinnock (Captian America), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Joy Bryant (Parenthood), Glenn Fleshler (Billions), Dorian Missick (Luke Cage), Tyla Harris (Claws), Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot) and Boris McGiver (House of Cards).

While 50's deal with ABC will take him to the world of The Big Four, he also has his three-year deal with cable giant Starz. Power will come to an end this year, but the businessman has four other series on the way, including Black Mafia FamilyVanguard and Intercepted, a series he will co-produce with LaLa Anthony. Intercepted is based on the novel by Alexa Martin.

