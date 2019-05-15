Anthony Mackie To Be Featured In 'Black Mirror' Season 5

A new season of Black Mirror is coming to Netflix a lot sooner than fans may think. The fifth season of the hit psychological thriller series is coming to the streaming platform on June 5, but there's a catch. Fans will only be privy to three episodes compared to the previous season in which there were six episodes. Regardless, the newly released trailer shows that its debut will be promising and that is in part to the bevy of actors they've enlisted. Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus are the biggest names to come from the announcement and both are featured in the trailer.

Names of the episodes have yet to be released but a general idea of what each will be about can be taken from the trailer. Mackie's character appears to be going through marital troubles and seemingly contemplates cheating on his partner. In the few seconds that Cyrus was shown in the clip, it seems that she struggles with her superstardom. This will be Mackie's next biggest role after playing Sam "Falcon" Wilson in Avengers: Endgame, so it will be interesting to see how he executes his acting skills differently in the British show.

As soon as the trailer dropped and the release date was revealed, eager fans fluttered Twitter with their thoughts.

andrew scott, anthony mackie, topher grace and miley cyrus are all present on season 5 of black mirror oh my gosh !! #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/NXnPwnFh9x — ًa (@foolsqueer) May 15, 2019

Black Mirror season 5 starring Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus pic.twitter.com/YjUPDDXrTt — Mᴀʀɪᴀ. (@misstrainwreck) May 15, 2019

Yoooooooo Moriaty, Falcon and Miley Cyrus??? Black Mirror really pulling out the big guns for Season 5. 🤩😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/AzPR1nLq8S — Maaveena (@maaveena) May 15, 2019

Make sure to catch the trailer above and keep an eye out for June 5.