Ari Lennox Is One With Nature In "Up Late" Music Video

May 14, 2019 - 1:27 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Ari Lennox just released the visual for "Up Late," and it's all you can expect from the neo-soul artist. The Lacey Duke-directed music video features Lennox at peace in nature crooning to, what she says is, "a neo-soul, sexy, sweet, midnight delight" beat.

The D.C. native is striking in various, colorful ensembles from an all-white outfit with iced out earrings, to a red silk dress with a matching, fur coat; her signature bun ties all the looks together.

Lennox isn't completely alone in the video. As she dances in front of red, brown and white backdrops, Masego is featured throughout the visual playing his saxophone. The towering musician is decked out in outfits similar to Lennox's in the aesthetically pleasing video. On Tuesday (May 7), the 28-year-old dropped her much-anticipated debut album, Shea Butter Baby. The soulful 12-track project, Lennox said in a recent VIBE Next interview, is mainly about "ni**as, but it's [also] just mad sh*t about my life."

With her latest project, Lennox feels fulfilled and "lucky that I finally have something that's making people say, 'Wow,'” she expressed in the feature. “I just get to be happy doing what I want to do. As long as I'm happy making the songs I'm making, it will be fine. That's all I need to be rich."

Make sure to check out Lennox's visual for "Up Late" above.

A Maryland Woman Married To Two Men Gunned Down After Leaving Work

Bebeto Matthews)

Singer-Songwriter Meghan Tonjes Teaches White People How To Wash Their Legs

Last week, a debate about hygiene erupted on Twitter, specifically if one should wash their legs when showering. Unbeknownst to the writer of this post, I assumed legs were part of the human body and washing the entire body, both legs included, was a given. However, a recent Twitter poll showed that not everyone believes washing one's legs is necessary.

A few of things have been safe inside your pants all day, but may still need a wash...

— VeronikaSawyer (@VeronikaShell) May 10, 2019

I can't.... https://t.co/Sh17kxqqgZ

— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) May 10, 2019

Days later, Meghan Tonjes decided to educate those who surmised that washing their legs wasn't that important. In a video dedicated to white people and titled "White Washing 101" Tonjes explains how to wash and moisturize your legs.

While using a washcloth and soap, the singer-songwriter also offered variety in her instruction by informing viewers they can use up and down motions, back and forth or even use circular motions with their soaped up washcloth.

"If you're asking what the point of this is, it's to actually get the dirt off of your body," Tonjes said. She then instructs viewers to not just dry off their legs, but to lock in the moisture from the water by applying lotion. "And yes, you're going to do this every time," she says with a thumbs up.

Some might call this video patronizing, others might say Ms. Tonjes is doing the Lord's work. You decide for yourself.

Dear White People. #washcloths pic.twitter.com/nxMuHSWqQH

— Meghan Tonjes (@meghantonjes) May 14, 2019

Matthew Salacuse

B2K: Photos From The VIBE Cover Shoot

Tribeca TV: Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Wu-Tang Clan To Drop EP Inspired By Documentary

On Friday (May 10), Wu-Tang Clan fans were treated to a gift from the iconic rap group in the form of their new docu-series, Of Mics and Men. Now, Wu-Tang lovers will be getting even more from the '90s group but this time it'll be new music. The collective took to their Twitter account to announce the release of their upcoming EP, Of Mics and Men, inspired by the docuseries.

"You've seen episode 1/Wu documentary by now (and if you haven't, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we're coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you'll be in late to work."

You've seen episode 1/ Wu documentary by now (and if you haven't, what were you doing last weekend), now listen to the music inspired by the series. On Friday, we're coming with a new Wu-Tang EP from @36ChambersALC and Mass Appeal, so let your boss know you'll be in late to work. pic.twitter.com/9tPXfDnWVv

— Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) May 14, 2019

The EP should fit nicely with Wu-Tang's four-part docuseries. The last time the group dropped a project was in 2017 with the release of The Saga Continues. In 2019, the rap group has already released their docuseries, their EP drops this Friday, but they also have a 10-episode Hulu series inspired by them on the way, with rapper Dave East portraying a character similar to Method Man.

