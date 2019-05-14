Ari Lennox Is One With Nature In "Up Late" Music Video

Ari Lennox just released the visual for "Up Late," and it's all you can expect from the neo-soul artist. The Lacey Duke-directed music video features Lennox at peace in nature crooning to, what she says is, "a neo-soul, sexy, sweet, midnight delight" beat.

The D.C. native is striking in various, colorful ensembles from an all-white outfit with iced out earrings, to a red silk dress with a matching, fur coat; her signature bun ties all the looks together.

Lennox isn't completely alone in the video. As she dances in front of red, brown and white backdrops, Masego is featured throughout the visual playing his saxophone. The towering musician is decked out in outfits similar to Lennox's in the aesthetically pleasing video. On Tuesday (May 7), the 28-year-old dropped her much-anticipated debut album, Shea Butter Baby. The soulful 12-track project, Lennox said in a recent VIBE Next interview, is mainly about "ni**as, but it's [also] just mad sh*t about my life."

With her latest project, Lennox feels fulfilled and "lucky that I finally have something that's making people say, 'Wow,'” she expressed in the feature. “I just get to be happy doing what I want to do. As long as I'm happy making the songs I'm making, it will be fine. That's all I need to be rich."

Make sure to check out Lennox's visual for "Up Late" above.