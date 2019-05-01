Ariana Grande Shows Her Skills During 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Ariana Grande performed remotely from her Sweetener Tour for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The songbird, who recently headlined back-to-back Coachella Festival weekends, performed her hit "7 Rings" from her recent album, Thank U, Next.

Much like the music video, Grande and her dancers were adorned in pink graffiti-emblazoned outfits, and a pink car was the focal point in her energetic performance. She also provided us with a dance breakdown, showing that she can be much more than a chill-inducing vocalist.

Last year, Grande was awarded Billboard's "Women Of The Year" award at their Women In Music ceremony, where she declared she would start putting herself and her happiness first and foremost.

"I have everything I've ever dreamt of having, and as of late I've discovered that it's the things I've always had and the people I've always had that still make me the happiest," she said during her speech.

Watch her performance above.