August Alsina Jokes About Jada Pinkett-Smith Rumors On Instagram

The August Alsina and Jada Pinkett-Smith affair rumors have been floating around the Internet for a while and the 26-year-old singer just poked fun at them. On Sunday (May 19), Alsina posted a picture of his swollen face to his Instagram blaming his allergies for his sickly appearance.

"A glimpse of my mood everyday life during allergy season," he wrote in his caption. "Everything on me is so swollen. I'm really trying to do music sh*t for y'all but my allergies are trying to take me out." Even though the This Thing Called Life artist explicitly stated the cause behind his puffy eyes, fans still took his post as an opportunity to twist the story just a little and Alsina joined in on the fun.

In his comments, fans were insinuating the possibility that Will Smith could have been the one to provide Alsina with his "new face." They joked that the Aladdin actor became fed up with Alsina after his comments regarding Smith's wife and actress, and decided to teach him a lesson. Alsina took the jokes with ease and even ended up changing his caption to match the comments he was receiving.

"Will finally caught up to me about all that Jada crap that was going on in the news & let's just say, he whooped my axs [sic]!! Guess that ALl training really paid off :)."



Alsina and Pinkett-Smith's friendship first garnered scrutiny when the singer made an Instagram post in honor of the Red Table Talk host's birthday. The post included a "deep" caption that many felt was inappropriate given the actress' marriage. The rumors were heightened with the release of his song "Nunya," in which he references an "actress putting on a show" by the name of Koren, which is Pinkett-Smith's middle name. He later denied that she was the inspiration behind the song.