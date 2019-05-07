Ayesha Curry Details Intrusive Fan Moments On 'Red Table Talk'

It seems as if the Internet has taken issue with Ayesha Curry's disapproval of aggressive fans and groupies after her NBA husband.

On Monday (May 6) the Covergirl sat with Jada Pinkett-Smith and co for the return of Red Table Talk in which she revealed she takes medicine for her anxiety. Curry, 30, detailed an especially invasive moment in which a fan demanded to see Riley, who at the time was an infant.

"This group of people come over and they’re trying to ask Stephen for pictures and autographs,” Curry said. “The woman opens the car door, sticks her body in the car and is like, ‘Oh, let me see...the baby.' "

When Curry refused, the defiant woman replied, “‘Oh, honey, you know what you signed up for.’”

The cookbook author also says that while her eight-year-marriage to the Golden State Warrior is intact, it still "It irks my nerves" when people overstep their boundaries.

"There have been a couple of times when I wanted to punch somebody in the face for sure.” But not her husband. “Never him — it’s always the other person,” she said.

Curry's honesty about the downfalls that come with having a famous NBA husband resulted in a few harsh and scorching hot takes by (you guessed it) the Internet.

Ayesha Curry is pick me level 6,000 dear sweet Jesus. I didn’t realize it was THIS bad. — D. Danyelle Thomas (@UnfitChristian) May 6, 2019

However, my problem with Ayesha Curry is that instead of dealing with her own insecurity she used it too class herself as better than the women she fears might take Steph away from her. — Senator Shit! (@themusiccypher) May 6, 2019

The rest of the Internet rolled their collective digital eyes and called out the hypocrisy.

It’s like y’all can’t stand the fact that Ayesha Curry is in a strong healthy relationship or something .. Y’all really just be hating on that woman &’ she ain’t did nothing wrong. — Banana Backup🍌 (@countrygalneash) May 7, 2019

Ayesha Curry said she’s uncomfortable with other women being around her HUSBAND. And y’all called her a pick me 🥴 but let someone come around your cheating bf that you’ve been with for 3 months🙄 y’all be ready to fight pic.twitter.com/deDxbaNPCS — A. ❣️ (@AT_Tunechi) May 7, 2019

Ayesha Curry hate from women reminds me of Russell Wilson hate from men. — the rennaissance hottie 💋 (@killbhillx) May 7, 2019

What say you? Is Ayesha Curry being insecure, or does she have a legitimate reason to be concerned? Sound off in the comments below.