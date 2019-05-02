Ayesha Curry Talks Dealing With Women “Lurking” Around Her Husband

It’s not always easy being the wife of an NBA star.

Ayesha Curry gets candid about how she deals with women “lurking” around her husband, Steph Curry, in a teaser from her upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, airing Monday (May 6).

In the clip, Ayesha is seated next to Steph’s mother, Sonya Curry, at a roundtable that includes Pinkett-Smith, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith.

“Stephan is very nice by nature. He’s very talkative, he’s just like you,” Ayesha says lightheartedly motioning towards her mother-in-law. “Everything’s always very friendly and sometimes to the point where it’s like 'I’m a grown woman so I’m just going to insert myself. [I'll] be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’ I’m okay with it now.”

She continues, “Obviously you know the devil is a liar and the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting…but for me, I honestly hate it.”

The Curry’s were high school sweethearts and have been married since 2011. The happy couple have three children together.

Ayesha’s visit to Red Table Talk kicks off a new round of episodes following the show’s two month hiatus after the infamous Jordyn Woods interview that garnered a record-setting 7.5 million views in its first day.

Watch the clip from her appearance below.