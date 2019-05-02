steph-ayesha-curry-GettyImages-1139821366-1556851929
Getty Images

Ayesha Curry Talks Dealing With Women “Lurking” Around Her Husband

May 2, 2019 - 11:15 pm by Latifah Muhammad

It’s not always easy being the wife of an NBA star.

Ayesha Curry gets candid about how she deals with women “lurking” around her husband, Steph Curry, in a teaser from her upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, airing Monday (May 6).

In the clip, Ayesha is seated next to Steph’s mother, Sonya Curry, at a roundtable that includes Pinkett-Smith, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith.

“Stephan is very nice by nature. He’s very talkative, he’s just like you,” Ayesha says lightheartedly motioning towards her mother-in-law. “Everything’s always very friendly and sometimes to the point where it’s like 'I’m a grown woman so I’m just going to insert myself. [I'll] be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’ I’m okay with it now.”

She continues, “Obviously you know the devil is a liar and the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting…but for me, I honestly hate it.”

The Curry’s were high school sweethearts and have been married since 2011. The happy couple have three children together.

Ayesha’s visit to Red Table Talk kicks off a new round of episodes following the show’s two month hiatus after the infamous Jordyn Woods interview that garnered a record-setting 7.5 million views in its first day.

Watch the clip from her appearance  below.

